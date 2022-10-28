Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Release Date, Trailer, And More Updates

What is the adage? Does the adage “bacon fix everything”? That will reportedly be tested in the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. As seen in the eagerly anticipated teaser for the Disney+ original and its premiere date: Black Friday, or November 25, this special is presented with a side of bacon.

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Holiday Special, which debuted in December 2020 and was created and directed by James Gunn, a veteran of the movie franchise, actually took place after the occurrences of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently available on Disney+, but before actions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will then be released in cinemas on May 5, 2023.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Disney

During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the MCU’s upcoming cast for the following few years. In that timeframe, The Holiday Special would come right after Phase 4, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would begin Phase 5, capping off the first phase of what Feige called the Multiverse Saga.

Gunn’s humorous misfit crew is the ideal antidote to virtually a whole stage devoted to coping with the psychological effects of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Snap wiping off half of Earth’s population. Now that the Multiverse Saga is underway, viewers will witness their favorite heroes engaged in combat with some reality-altering, multiverse-hopping adversaries who possess abilities the Mad Titan could only have imagined.

With that said, Gunn extends a warm invitation to Marvel fans to strap in and embark with Mantis and Drax (Dave Bautista) on an exhilarating journey to find Kevin Bacon in time to place him under the Christmas tree for Star-Lord.

Along them will be Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. In addition, the writer and director have teased that “one of the greatest MCU characters of all time” may make a special cameo in The Holiday Special this November.

Movie Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Director James Gun Genres Action

Adventure

Comedy

Sci Fic

Thriller Writers James Gun

Dan Abnett Stars Chris Praat

Zoe Saldana

Release Date May 5, 2022 Country Of Origin United States Filming Locations Atlanta

Georgia, USA Production Companies Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Studios

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Plot

Adam Warlock’s impending arrival was alluded to in one of Guardians 2’s post-credit scenes, in which Ayesha was shown plotting her vengeance against the Guardians in front of a golden cocoon. With Poulter’s confirmation that he will play Adam Warlock, it is more or less confirmed that Guardians 3 will be a direct continuation of what this post-credit scene hinted at, with his character acting as one of the Big Bads and hunting down the Guardians on Ayesha’s orders.

However, it’s not just the new characters grabbing everyone’s attention. The movie’s story will also heavily include Rocket, who Bradley Cooper will voice. Gunn revealed in a Deadline interview that he had always planned to wrap up Rocket’s story in the third picture.

This fits nicely with storyline rumors from We Got This Covered, which claimed that in addition to Adam Warlock chasing down the Guardians, Rocket would take center stage in this movie as he seeks to track down and kill his creator, who is presumed to be the High Evolutionary? Some of the set pictures that have surfaced online would make sense. The time-displaced Gamora from Endgame will return, as will a baby Rockey, and the movie is rumored to be a little bit of a tear-jerker, according to the video presented at Comic-Con.

What went into crafting the story of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? Hear from lead writer Kasper Hartman about this ragtag team and play the game now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and stream via GeForce NOW! #GOTGgame pic.twitter.com/K2qGb2tZYg — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) October 27, 2022

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Cast

In addition to all of our previous favorites returning, a few new characters will also be crucial to the final book in the trilogy. Ayesha finally developed the well-known comic book character Adam Warlock to defeat the Guardians, and Will Poulter will play him in the film.

The dangerous High Evolutionary, portrayed in the movie by Chukwudi Iwuji, who previously collaborated with James Gunn on Peacemaker, is also the main antagonist.

Although Iwuji described his character as “very powerful” and one of “the most sophisticated characters we’ve seen in the full Marvel world,” in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he did not agree that his character was particularly strong. The texture is shown for the first time when the Guardians 3 teaser is released.

Star-Lord is played by Chris Pratt.

Drax is played by Dave Bautista.

Nebula is played by Karen Gillan.

Rocket is played by Bradley Cooper.

Groot is played by Vin Diesel.

Mantis is played by Pom Klementieff.

Gamora is played by Zoe Saldana.

Stakar is played by Sylvester Stallone.

Ayesha is played by Elizabeth Debcki.

Chukwudi Iwuji as a Prominent Evolutionary

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Release date

This brand-new MCU adventure is scheduled to debut on November 25, immediately following Thanksgiving and before the craziness of Christmas in December. Additionally, the scheduling places this GotG entry close to the November 11 theatrical premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Finally, according to reports, the Holiday Special will serve as a bridge between Guardians of the Galaxy Vols. 2 and 3, giving fans crucial information they will need before seeing the third and concluding installment of Gunn’s trilogy, which will be released in theaters in May 2023.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Trailer

It’s time to focus on new celebrations because there is only one week till Halloween! James Gunn, the maker of Guardians of the Galaxy, sends the cast to Earth for the holiday season, saving fans from having to journey lightyears into space to hang out with them. Marvel fans, mark your calendars because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will make its Disney+ debut on November 25.

The Guardians set out in November to bring their fearless leader some holiday cheer. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who is still grieving over the tragic loss of his renegade companion in international crime-fighting, Gamora (Zo Saldaa), is still in mourning. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) suggests that Kraglin and pals select an ideal gift to cheer up Star-Lord after hearing that Christmas is coming through the human grapevine.

When Star-Lord is in a downcast mood, Kraglin, and his friends discuss this. It stands to reason that the ideal human present for Star-Lord must be stashed away on Earth, thousands of lightyears away, and just waiting for them to wrap it.

A very special guest appearance is also hinted at in the clip up top, and she might provide a dejected Peter Quill some much-needed fun. Gunn called the about 40-minute Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special “wild and entertaining as can be,” and it’s been claimed that one of the plot points involves visiting Planet X, the planet where Groot was born. In addition, Gunn emphasized that viewers “must watch” the special before seeing the third Guardians movie. He guaranteed a fan that he would. There’s a lot of important information there, I noticed.

