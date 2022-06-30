0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed their tribute to Deborah James, who was a brave journalist, charity campaigner, podcast host, and educator from London. She was trying hard to recover from cancer but died on Tuesday.

Kate And William Mourn Deborah James’ Death: ‘We’re So Sad’

The journalist and mother of two, renowned for the name Bowelbabe died at age 40 after being diagnosed with serious bowel cancer in the year 2016.

William and Kate said, “Deborah will surely be remembered by her charities and many other roles she played till the end of her journey”.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Deborah, the podcast host, and cancer campaigner last May at her parent’s home for honoring her personally for her notable fundraising for the charities.

William and Kate recently shared a message on Twitter showing how said they felt after hearing the heartbreaking news of Dame Deborah’s demise. They even added their concern for the children of Deborah, her family, and her loved ones.

In a recent post shared by Deborah’s family, they said that she passed away peacefully, fully surrounded by her loved ones and her loving children. They even added that she was such an inspiration in working for society by raising money for the needy and charity activities. She was well determined in spreading awareness and raising funds.

Deborah James once told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that she tried her best in raising awareness of Bowel cancer. This type of cancer is something people find very difficult to talk about or share. She even added that the stepping back in having a discussion about bowel cancer by many was mainly due to the embarrassment they feel inside.

Teresa Whitfield, one who watched the show delivered by Deborah who shared the symptoms of Bowel cancer on TV, helped the lady by diagnosing her stage 3 bowel cancer. Teresa said, “If I ever missed watching the show, I won’t be able to know what I am suffering with. Deborah James helped me by all means”.

Ms. Whitfield, who later completely recovered from Bowel Cancer, shared her heartfelt thanks to Dame Deborah’s family. Teresa added, “without Deborah, I think, I would not be here today in front of you. Her campaigning needs to be continued through the bowel cancer survivors. Her legacy needs to be carried on to save the lives of many”.

Deborah, 40, told a couple of days before her death that she was not brave and she was dignified moving towards her death. She was just a scared girl who does something that there has no other chance to stick with. Deborah was very grateful for the life she had.

Deborah’s fans who were keenly observing her on social media, after figuring out her sad words, promptly flooded, showing their strong support and prayers for her.

Till she was receiving end-of-life care at the hospital, Deborah James consistently provide honest health updates on social media via her account.

