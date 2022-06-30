23.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, June 30, 2022
HomeTop NewsWilliam And Kate Pay Tribute To ‘Inspirational’ Deborah James Following Her Death
Top News

William And Kate Pay Tribute To ‘Inspirational’ Deborah James Following Her Death

By: chamberlainsun

Date:

spot_img

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed their tribute to Deborah James, who was a brave journalist, charity campaigner, podcast host, and educator from London. She was trying hard to recover from cancer but died on Tuesday.

Kate And William Mourn Deborah James’ Death: ‘We’re So Sad’

The journalist and mother of two, renowned for the name Bowelbabe died at age 40 after being diagnosed with serious bowel cancer in the year 2016. 

William And Kate Pay Tribute To ‘Inspirational’ Deborah James Following Her Death

William and Kate said, “Deborah will surely be remembered by her charities and many other roles she played till the end of her journey”.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Deborah, the podcast host, and cancer campaigner last May at her parent’s home for honoring her personally for her notable fundraising for the charities.

William and Kate recently shared a message on Twitter showing how said they felt after hearing the heartbreaking news of Dame Deborah’s demise. They even added their concern for the children of Deborah, her family, and her loved ones.

In a recent post shared by Deborah’s family, they said that she passed away peacefully, fully surrounded by her loved ones and her loving children. They even added that she was such an inspiration in working for society by raising money for the needy and charity activities. She was well determined in spreading awareness and raising funds. 

Deborah James once told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that she tried her best in raising awareness of Bowel cancer. This type of cancer is something people find very difficult to talk about or share. She even added that the stepping back in having a discussion about bowel cancer by many was mainly due to the embarrassment they feel inside.

Teresa Whitfield, one who watched the show delivered by Deborah who shared the symptoms of Bowel cancer on TV, helped the lady by diagnosing her stage 3 bowel cancer. Teresa said, “If I ever missed watching the show, I won’t be able to know what I am suffering with. Deborah James helped me by all means”.

Ms. Whitfield, who later completely recovered from Bowel Cancer, shared her heartfelt thanks to Dame Deborah’s family. Teresa added, “without Deborah, I think, I would not be here today in front of you. Her campaigning needs to be continued through the bowel cancer survivors. Her legacy needs to be carried on to save the lives of many”.

Deborah, 40, told a couple of days before her death that she was not brave and she was dignified moving towards her death. She was just a scared girl who does something that there has no other chance to stick with. Deborah was very grateful for the life she had.

Deborah’s fans who were keenly observing her on social media, after figuring out her sad words, promptly flooded, showing their strong support and prayers for her. 

Till she was receiving end-of-life care at the hospital, Deborah James consistently provide honest health updates on social media via her account. 

Read More:

Jennifer Garner Reacted! ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, Drive Lamborghini

‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown Announces Herself  As Transgender

AGT’s Opera Singer Merissa Beddow Shocks With Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks’ Impression

Latest stories

Must Read

‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Says “F*** The Supreme Court” At ‘The Show Tonight’

Top News chamberlainsun - 0
The overturning of Roe v Wade has gained tremendous popularity due to its nature and the American actress, Maya Hawke, who also starred in...
Read more

Press Your Luck Season 4 Release Date And Time, Countdown, When Is It Coming Out?

Entertainment chamberlainsun - 0
Reportedly, the American television show, Press Your Luck will release its fourth season on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The fanatics of the TV show have...
Read more
chamberlainsun
chamberlainsun
Previous articleJennifer Garner Reacted! ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, Drive Lamborghini
Next article‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Says “F*** The Supreme Court” At ‘The Show Tonight’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Says “F*** The Supreme Court” At ‘The Show Tonight’

Top News 0
The overturning of Roe v Wade has gained tremendous...

Press Your Luck Season 4 Release Date And Time, Countdown, When Is It Coming Out?

Entertainment 0
Reportedly, the American television show, Press Your Luck will...

Jennifer Garner Reacted! ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, Drive Lamborghini

Top News 0
Ben Affleck,49, and Jennifer Garner, 50, met in the...

Popular

‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Says “F*** The Supreme Court” At ‘The Show Tonight’

Top News 0
The overturning of Roe v Wade has gained tremendous...

Press Your Luck Season 4 Release Date And Time, Countdown, When Is It Coming Out?

Entertainment 0
Reportedly, the American television show, Press Your Luck will...

Jennifer Garner Reacted! ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, Drive Lamborghini

Top News 0
Ben Affleck,49, and Jennifer Garner, 50, met in the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN