The 23-year-old opera singer, Merissa Beddows, stunned the judges by singing Somewhere Over The Rainbow and wowed the juries and audience with an exact pitch as that of Ariana Grande, Steve Nicks, Celine Dion, and many more on the stage of America’s Got Talent on June 28, Tuesday.

Opera Singer Merissa Beddows Performs Incredible Impressions

The young lady’s voice kept on tempting the audience to make the “woo” and “hoo” sounds throughout the time she shared the stage. The judging panel was filled with the presence of Canadian comedian Howie Mandel, German- American model Heidi Klum, Colombian actress, Sofia Vergara, and the television personality Simon Cowell.

The program is broadcasted on NBC, and they have shared a glimpse of Beddows’ performance on YouTube.

The performance itself did not gain the actual appreciation, but it was coupled with an on-spot play introduced by Beddows when she was handed a box that had 6 names written on it.

Beddows startled the model when she asked her to pick a name for her and that she would impersonate their singing on the song Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

The young opera singer started her own version of the song and transitioned into the Sam & Cat fame, Ariana Grande’s voice, effortlessly when Klum called out the first name, Ariana from the box.

She added perfection to the voice by adding the signature impressions of the Bang Bang singer’s pitch. This move made Simon laugh out loud.

Beddows seemingly took her pitch to that of Nicks, Dion, and Snow White after engaging the audience in laughter when she took the voice of her grandmother on stage.

The show didn’t end there, like sugar to the coffee, she imitated Siri hilariously, which forced the judges as well as the crowded audience into a standing ovation.

However, it is not decided whether she goes to the net level as that decision shall only be disclosed on Tuesday.

America’s Got Talent is not the first audience confrontation of Beddows as she was among the 12 finalists of the Great American Songbook Vocal Academy and Competition in 2014.

As per her alma maters’ words, who shared the audition video to their school’s website, Beddows has already gained a degree in voice from Curtis Institute of Music.

According to the sources, Beddow’s mother is currently going through some health conditions as a result of which, and the daughter started a GoFundMe, to support her mother. Fortunately, there can be no better time for her to become successful than at this time of emergency.

On the fundraising site, Beddows described that she is alone in the battle as Beddows’ father is no longer alive and her aim is to send her ill mother to a better facility, hence she is raising the necessary funds.

Since the winner of the show shall receive an amount of $1 million as a cash prize, she is looking forward to it.

