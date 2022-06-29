0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ben Affleck,49, and Jennifer Garner, 50, met in the early 2000s and had one of Hollywood’s longest enduring love stories which ended up in June 2015, after 10 years of marriage. The couple share three children namely, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Now, as they both parted away in their own paths, new relationships have been reported by the entertainment media.

Jennifer Garner Reacted! ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck is an American actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter who has acted in numerous career breakthrough movies. He married Jennifer Garner, an American actress in 2005 and it only lasted for 10 years. Recently, the couple has become a matter of discussion in the media. Not because of their reunion, but with the news of their 10-year-old son, Samuel who recently got involved in some mischief.

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck together with his fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, 52, and son Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, went on an outing to a car rental dealership, 777 Exotics, a Beverly Hills luxury car rental dealership. When roaming around the place, Ben let his son Samuel hop into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini Urus, a $230,000 luxury SUV. but Ben was not aware that the engine was running. Thus when the boy put the car in reverse, it rolled back into a parked white BMW, worth roughly $200,000. The incident happened on Sunday as the couple was enjoying their quality time together.

Ben’s Ex-wife and Samuel’s mother, Jennifer Garner, 50, responds to this incident unpleasantly. As per the sources, Garner was not happy when she got to know that Ben let their son drive a sports car within an enclosed space. It is highly dangerous and things could have gone bad, but thankfully things are safe and nobody got hurt. It was also found that Ben’s fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, 52, was also present at the time of the incident. Garner never blames Lopez for this incident as Ben could have stopped this situation knowing its consequences. Not only Garner, but even Ben is upset about the incident and he apologized to her for how sorry he was. She is also sure that from this incident both father and son would have learned a lesson that will stop them further from doing such things anymore.

As per the video that is streaming all over the internet on the incident, the unlicensed boy hops out of the car immediately after the hit to check on the possible damage. Ben who finds this consoles his son with a hug and gets into conversation with the employee. As per the reports given by Ben’s representative, there are no damages and nobody is hurt. Even the employees from 777 Exotics informed that “there was no accident and the cars were just parked really close together.”

Ben and Lopez were in a relationship in the early 2000s and were all set to get married. But something went wrong and both parted away with their lives. 20 years later, after freeing themselves from all engagements, the couple finally got engaged this April. They are now enjoying the life they dreamed of 20 years ago and are spending more quality time together with each other’s kids.

