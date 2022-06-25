0 SHARES Share Tweet

Washoe County has come out with a legal assistance fund to safeguard the county’s employees who face any unfair attack or harassment publicly, as temperaments may get worse during hostile confrontations over election procedures and other disputes. Both personal and legal services will be approved by the end of this week and will be directly available to the county workers who can wholly enjoy the benefits. But this does not apply to the elected officials.

New Legal Aid To Harassed County Employees

County Manager Eric Brown feels really glad to bring up the all-new legal aid to the workers. He said they were doing their best to offer highly beneficial legal aid to the employees just to ensure their rights were well protected. The legal authorities always stood for their local employees’ by providing protection which makes them feel secure in every step they take forward.

On Tuesday, the county commission voted 3-1 to come up with a sum total of up to $150,000 per fiscal year to use for such efforts. The $150,000 is the entire fund for the workers and not for each individual who can make a withdrawal from it. If the expenditure seems to cross over the total amount, then special approval from the authorized commission would be required right then.

Eric Brown, in his view, thinks of the county as an employer, and if so, it’s the responsibility of the employer to protect and support the employees just right.

Eric had faced so many heartbreaking situations where the company employees have received drastic death threats and even fictitious and malicious claims against the workers. Some of the cases were tremendously hurting, that filled deep pain in their families.

The workers who have faced any unfair public attack, harassment, or even downgraded by the members of either political or public organizations will get assistance based on the approval of the authorized commissioners.

Any aggressive threats, comments, false accusations, and more related could impact the qualified individuals from moving on with their careers in the government service.

The public comment against the legal assistance fund was not that good as most of them called the proposal a worse and slush fund.

But most of the people who are on the other side show great support, and they even appreciate the initiative to come forward with such a helpful proposal for the county employees.

Kenji Otto, who is in the Republican primary for county clerk, delivered her views against the proposal that if anyone is going to get harassed, it’s not the responsibility of the county to pay the additional legal expenses.

The proposal approved by the commission says that the eligibility for the assistance would be determined by the Washoe County Manage depending upon the nature of each individual case.

The ultimate objective of the proposal is to provide employees with full support against the disparagement, harassment, and attacks that befall inside or outside the workplace.

