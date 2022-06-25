0 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney, Apple, and Amazon are eagerly waiting to find out who is gonna win actually. All the three have submitted bids to bloom themselves as new broadcast rights owner of the National Football League’s out-of-market Ticket package on Sunday.

NFL Considering Sunday Ticket Bids From Apple, Amazon & Disney

Disney, Apple, and Amazon, the renowned companies that have already popped up a week ago to submit the bids, are now the hottest news over the Internet. The NFL still seems to be in deep discussion to finalize the partner out of the three bidders. The long time to make a decision clearly shows NFL’s confusion about sticking with the right partner.

The NFL needs a buyer to pay over $2 billion in terms of the rights and stake in NFL media. The NFL’s previous mobile agreement with Verizon got ended, showing the all-new package will indeed hold NFL’s mobile rights.

The existing rights with the DirecTV seem to be over with the upcoming 2022-23 season. DirecTV paid $1.5 billion per year for the NFT Sunday ticket. For the last year’s NFL primary package, they made a 100 percent increase, and there is only a minimal chance for the league to get $3 billion for Sunday Ticket.

The audience, as well as other bidders, have already shared their anxiety about why the deal is taking more than usual time to get done. Some people are saying that the delay may be due to the deep deal talks, which may mix up with assets and associated partnership conversations. The audience summed up the delay by thinking differently, like, if the discussions were purely based on Sunday Ticket, then the agreement would have already been finalized within this time.

The bidders are all waiting for the deal to get finalized soon as it’s mandatory to alert the customers soon that the owner of the NFL Sunday ticket will change.

Amazon has already gained the rights of exclusive Thursday Night Football, and Disney’s ESPN owns Monday Night Football; the rest is Apple holding the world’s largest corporate balance sheet, which would represent NFL’s new global partner. That’s really a good deal for the NFL that brings a potentially new bidder to have some great deals in the future.

Apple, for the time being, highlighted its ability to broadcast live sports by successfully streaming Major League Baseball games this year. Though some of the fans have shown their angry faces about the exclusive streaming, the overall impression was scored good.

The truth is still not unwrapped whether Amazon or Apple has a keen interest in buying NFL media‘s minority stake. Both potential technology companies show interest in the legacy pay-TV business, which floods with millions of subscribers yearly.

The Sunday Ticket rights won’t allow lowering the cost beyond the out-of-market package, which usually sticks to $300 per year.

Read More:

U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ends Constitutional Right To Abortion

Anne Frank Google Doodle: 75th Anniversary Of Anne Frank’s Diary, A Holocaust Victim

Emmy Awards 2022!!! “General Hospital” Was The Biggest Winner In The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards