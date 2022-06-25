0 SHARES Share Tweet

Brian Laundrie is convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Gabby Petito following the release of eight pages of his notebook by the attorney of Brian’s family.

Brian’s disappearance created huge havoc among the family and friends of the former couple last summer making them become quite suspicious of the Fiance. He was found dead with a gunshot to his head.

The Cause Of Death Was Released This Monday, After The Autopsy!

In the notebook found next to his remains, Brian requested an apology to the near and dear ones of his girlfriend and also penned that he murdered her to help her from the pain she was already suffering.

He added that the crime was committed out of mercy alone and all he intended was to give relief from the extreme pain she had.

The instant she was killed, Brian knew that it would be impossible for him to live without his beloved and thus he was shocked and panicked, he wrote.

The death is confirmed to be a result of murder by strangulation and happened after the late Petito set after a drive with her boyfriend Laundrie. The trip was planned to last for around 4 months but unfortunately ended in vain.

According to the FBI, Laundrie has clearly written in his notes that he was responsible for the homicide of Petito, which was collected while looking for the personal belongings of the late couple.

The pages were released by Steven Bertolino, the attorney of the Laundrie family. While the FBI returned the possessions of Laundry, the attorney disclosed the pages found in disorder to the general public by unveiling the truth behind the death of Gabby.

Brian Notebook Revealed The Truth Behind Their Death

Bertolino also released the page in which Laundrie wrote a suicidal note that said he is going to kill himself as he does not will to let himself be torn by the people’s reaction. Not only was he afraid of the outcome, but he also intended to make the family feel a little satisfied, knowing the killer of their Gubby is also dead.

He also added another line as the last note asking to take all of his belongings, for his loving girlfriend Gabby would supposedly hate anyone who refuses.

As per the reports, The 23-year-old Florida man committed suicide after sobering of losing his 22-year-old lover, who was killed by himself.

Petito’s disappearance was reported on September 11, 2011, after which Laundrie fraudulently sent text messages in her name to mislead her family from their path of investigation.

After beating and strangling her to death, the 23-year-old realized the outcome that he might have to face as a murderer and as a lover of the late.

It was on September 18 that the officials found the dead body of Brian Laundrie among the trees of Wyoming.