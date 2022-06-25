20.6 C
Oacoma
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2022!!! "General Hospital" Was The Biggest Winner In The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

At a ceremony on Friday night at the Pasadena Civic Center, many honors were presented at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle celebration prior to the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony. ‘General Hospital’ was the big winner this time around. Award-winning: It was nominated in the categories of daytime drama, supporting actor, young actor, and director.

Emmy Awards 2022!!! “General Hospital” Was The Biggest Winner

Mishael Morgan made history by being the first black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ while Jeopardy! was named Best Game Show.

After being taped in Pasadena, Calif., and hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the ceremony was broadcast by CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Emmy Awards 2022

The Pasadena Civic Auditorium event commenced with an allusion to Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. This is the dress I chose,” co-anchor Nischelle Turner said after host Kevin Frazier commented on how lovely the blue gown she was wearing was. “I made the decision.” The audience erupted in applause at this point.

Days of Our Lives star Suzanne Rogers presented John Aniston with the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Awards. A video clip of his daughter, Jennifer Aniston, talking about her father’s debut in TV acting in 1962 before joining Days of Our Lives in 1985 was featured in the presentation. Since then, he’s been playing Victor Kiriakis on stage and screen.

The seasoned actor was conspicuously missing. Rogers, who accepted Aniston’s Daytime Emmy Awards on her behalf, stated, “We are like a family to him.”

John McCook, a longtime daytime performer, eventually received his first Emmy for his role in The Bold and the Beautiful. In particular, he thanked CBS for keeping the Daytime Emmy Awards on the air. For him, it meant the world.

These awards honor the best in daytime drama, talk shows, educational programming, host performances, and legal/courtroom dramas, among many other things. To begin with, the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards awarded the first set of prizes on June 18, 2013.

