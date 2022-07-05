Two Police Officers Were Shot During A July 4 Celebration In Philadelphia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reports from the media say that two police officers were shot at during a celebration of the Fourth of July in Philadelphia. This happened just hours after six people were killed in a mass shooting in Chicago.

The city’s office of emergency management told Xinhua news agency that there was a “security incident” on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway late Monday night.

Two Police Officers Were Shot During A July 4 Celebration

The office told people to follow safety rules and stay away from the area. Near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the officers were shot.

It is said that someone is being looked for. law enforcement source that a Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer was hit in the head and that a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was hit in the shoulder by a bullet.

People were running along Benjamin Franklin Parkway in large groups, as seen in a video of the event that is going around on social media.

There was a concert and a party with fireworks.

Six people were killed and 24 more were hurt in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday morning, which shook Independence Day celebrations all over the US.

Robert “Bobby” Crime III, 22, was named as a person of interest in the shooting. He was taken into police custody in the evening after a massive manhunt in and around the wealthy Chicago suburb of about 30,000 people.

The shootings on Monday happened a week after President Joe Biden signed the first major gun safety law passed by the federal government in almost 30 years.

The bill wants to expand background checks for people who want to buy guns. It also wants to stop abusive boyfriends and partners from buying guns, and it wants to encourage states to pass laws that let authorities and family members keep dangerous people from having guns.

The Gun Violence Archive says that since the beginning of this year, there have been more than 21,800 gun-related deaths and 296 mass shootings across the country.



