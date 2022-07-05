0 SHARES Share Tweet

Chris Rock and Lake Bell’s relationship seems to be out in the open. After supposedly holding hands on a fancy dinner date, the rumored couple was seen enjoying brunch in public in a casual way. On July 3, people took pictures of the 57-year-old comedian and the 43-year-old actress having brunch at Coast Restaurant. Even though there was no obvious PDA, photos that TMZ got showed that the two were having a good time.

Chris Rock And Lake Bell Casually Enjoy Brunch In Public

Rock and Bell went on a casual date, and they both wore plain white T-shirts that matched. The former star of “Everybody Hates Chris” finished off his look with a black tennis cap, while the actress from “Bless This Mess” let her long hair down.

The rumored couple was seen leaving the high-end restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on July 2, the night before their brunch date. They showed up around 8:45 p.m. and ate for almost two hours, according to reports.

An eyewitness said that Rock and Bell were holding hands as they left the high-end Italian restaurant, but as soon as they saw the photographers, they let go of each other.

Chris Rock chose to wear a white sweater and matching pants for the date night. The “Grown Ups” actor finished off his look with brown leather shoes and aviator sunglasses tucked into his shirt.

Bell looked stylish in a black wrap-around crop top with a deep neckline. The “No Escape” star wore black jeans with her black top. Lake Bell also wore a pair of black slingback heels to finish off her look.

A few weeks earlier, Rock and Lake Bell were seen together at a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. It was said that the couple was hanging out in a box at the game. Even though they didn’t make a big deal out of their visit, a lot of smiles showed that they were having a good time.

