0 SHARES Share Tweet

David Coverdale, a former member of Deep Purple, created the English hard rock group Whitesnake in North Yorkshire, UK, in 1978. Joel Hoekstra plays lead guitar, Reb Beach plays rhythm guitar, Michael Devin plays bass, Brian Ruedy plays keyboards, and Tommy Aldridge plays drums in the band’s current lineup (drums). Despite changes in the band’s composition, Coverdale continues to be its driving force.

Whitesnake Announced Canceling Of All Remaining European Farewell Tour Dates

Early Whitesnake performances were hard-edged blues rock with heavy metal undertones. Due to “continued health issues, doctor’s instructions, and our concern for everyone’s health and safety,” Whitesnake has canceled the remaining dates of its European tour. On Friday (July 1st), the band announced the news and apologized to their fans who were looking forward to seeing them on their Farewell Tour.

David Coverdale, the band’s frontman, says, “It is with the utmost sadness that I must report that Whitesnake is unable to continue its European Farewell Tour owing to continued health issues, doctor’s orders, and our concern for everyone’s health and safety.”

“I sincerely apologize to all of Whitesnake’s incredible fans who were anticipating the remaining shows on this tour, to all of our incredible, wonderful Snakes & tour personnel who have been working so hard to put on these shows, and to all of the promoters and other industry experts who have helped set up the tour. I value and adore you all.”

The group had canceled many dates earlier in the week because of various health difficulties. The band missed a festival performance because drummer Tommy Aldridge was unable to perform due to unspecified circumstances. Guitarist Reb Beach was temporarily sidelined and missed five shows while he recovered from an undisclosed illness.

Coverdale had previously disclosed that he was also unwell and that his sinus and trachea infections were aggravating his condition. As of this writing, the band’s Farewell Tour is scheduled to visit North America in the fall.

Whitesnake issued a compilation album called Whitesnake Greatest Singles: Revisited, Remixed, Remastered MMXII in the spring that included remixes of some of the band’s biggest hits. The collection will be released as a CD/Blu-ray combo on July 17th, as well as digitally, on CD, 2 LPs on 180-gram black vinyl, and on CD.

The tour originally began in early May at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, before moving on to the UK and then mainland Europe. However, since mid-June, when guitarist Reb Beach missed four shows due to illness, the tour has been in trouble. After drummer Tommy Aldridge fell ill as well, the band missed a festival appearance in Spain. Coverdale then fell ill, which forced the band to postpone performances in Italy, Austria, and Croatia.

In a message commemorating July 4th, Coverdale stated: “I need to go to hell home now. I appreciate your patience, but I must go home to rest and recover.”

The canceled performances were in Bosnia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Greece, Hungary, and Serbia. The Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire will host Whitesnake’s next performance on August 17.

Read More