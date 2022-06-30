0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amidst the hospitalization of the rock band Blink-182’s drummer, Travis Barker, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya thanks the fans and wellwishers for sending prayers for the wellbeing of her stepdad.

The 23-year-old and Barker’s biological daughter, Alabama Barker, reached to their Instagrams amidst the hospital rush and shared a story thanking everyone for the prayers on the way of their father.

Both girls wrote two lines each appreciating the time and effort the fans took in sending the prayers and Alabama also added a snap of the father-daughter duo’s hands, one next to the other, on her post.

Travis Barker’s Reason For Hospitalization Is Now Revealed!!

Travis was snapped in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian following him on Tuesday. The drummer was admitted to the hospital for Pancreatitis.

According to the latest reports, It was on Wednesday that the 46-year-old’s doctor diagnosed him with Pancreatitis. The newlywed was worried when Travis felt uneasiness and pain in the abdomen. Later, the model tycoon dialed the emergency telephone number and rushed her husband to West Hills hospital in her car from where the authorities informed the couple that it would be better for Travis if he could get more pleasing treatment.

It was then that the sick drummer was hurried to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center. This time an ambulance was arranged.

The founder of Box Car Racer made the last tweet before the hospitalization which he wrote as a request to God to save him. The fanatics were bewildered when the tweet was coupled with the drummer’s hospitalization and they were dismayed as to whether Travis was mentioning his health condition or his song in which the drummer collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, which is also titled “God Save Me”.

Since the American socialite’s husband was hospitalized, his son, Landon Barker, who is 18 now, joined the American Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the same night of Tuesday when his father was allegedly taken to the hospital.

The young boy has made no mention so far of the father’s condition or his recovery, whereas Alabama was seeking the prayers on both Instagram and Tik Tok. The photo shared along with her prayer request on Tiktok was deleted soon after it streamed.

Atiana De La Hoya is the drummer’s stepdaughter and the biological daughter of the American model, actress, and reality television star, Shanna Moakler, whom Travis married in the year 2004. The ex-couple got divorced soon after their marriage in 2008. It is the accusations of infidelity and violence that separated the two lovers.

The genetic father of the 23-year-old is Oscar De La Hoya who is an American boxing promoter and former professional boxer. It was when Oscar took another lady to the 2000’s Latin Grammy Awards that Shanna realized that she was getting played and the one-time couple soon ended their relationship after the incident.