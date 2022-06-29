0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Tuesday afternoon, Travis Barker, the American musician who serves as the drummer for the rock band Blink- 182, was taken to the hospital due to a medical emergency, along with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker Reportedly Admitted To Hospital In LA

The husband was spotted on a stretcher with his wife following him at the Cedars Sinai Medical Centre, Los Angeles. Although the exact medical results have not been obtained, the drummer’s fans are longing to know what exactly happened to their idol, as Braker had tweeted just before the hospital incident pleading to God to save him.

However, some fans have also been making suggestions as the 46-year-old American musician must have mentioned his upcoming work in which he is co-working with Machine Gun Kelly, which is also titled “God Save Me”.

Neither Barker’s nor Kardashian’s reps have so far left any comment based on the health condition of the drummer.

The report suggests that the member of the rap-rock group Transplants was primarily rushed to West Hill Hospital and Medical Centre for the medical assistance, but was then later moved to Cedars- Sinai as the drummer was in need of extra care.

After all the chaos, Alabam Barker, the 16-year-old daughter of Travis Barker shared an Instagram snap that requested the teen’s followers to send prayers in the name of her father.

Barker was recently married to the model in a luxurious ceremony, held in Italy. The health condition of both the couple was no better as Kardashian tested positive once again for Covid-19. The mogul was only recovering from it and then the couple was hit with another health emergency by her husband.

Kardashian was lately found sharing tips on recovering from the hazardous covid as she shared her experience of fighting the virus with vitamins. In the wellness blog, the socialite also explained how staying hydrated has benefitted her.

In conjunction with the incident, on June 28, the Blink 182 drummer’s son, Landon Asher reportedly shared the stage with Machine Gun Kelly at the New York concert.

At Madison Square Garden, the 18-year-old son sang Die in California, alongside MGK on Tuesday. He even shared a glimpse of his singing on his Instagram handle. However, Landan was not seen sharing any information about his Dad or his health condition. Not only the son, but the Poosh founder also has until now shared nothing on her social media accounts as well.

Kourtney and Travis had already mentioned their planning on starting a family on their family show and the couple revealed that they were undergoing IVF treatment for the same.

The model tycoon and drummer has been married for a month now. The very private wedding was attended by the couple’s friends and family alone. However, the couple were dished to be dating for almost a year and tied the knot quite soon.

The pair stayed as best friends for a long time, but things turned flirty out of the blue and that is when the friendship changed into a relationship and then to marriage.

However, the couple started being in the spotlight in 2019 when they were spotted together at a dinner in Malibu.

