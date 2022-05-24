Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Wedding Superyachts!

The couple and their guests stay in luxurious hotels during the wedding. Guests to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding are choosing luxury yachts and villas over hotels.

The superyachts Regina D’Italia and Fatima, as well as a neighbouring Olivetta villa complex, are where the 50-person bridal party will stay for the big day, according to insiders.

The Yacht Includes An Elevator And A Swimming Pool

The Regina D’Italia, a 65m superyacht valued at over $50 million, was sold by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in 2019.

The Fatima, on the other hand, is a smaller vessel that measures 35 metres and is still owned by Dolce & Gabbana.

According to Yacht Charter Fleet, the Regina D’Italia can accommodate up to 14 passengers in seven suites designed by Italian design studio Codecasa. The yacht includes an elevator and a swimming pool, as well as a beauty salon.

Fatima can accommodate up to ten passengers, according to SuperYacht Times. The interior was created by Mauro Micheli of Officina Italiana Design.

The Kardashian-Jenners and their guests departed the Fatima on Saturday for a pre-wedding lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso, a little seaside village only accessible by water or foot.

For the wedding, the two massive boats were decked out in hundreds of stunning white flowers. A separate ship was hired to transport the flowers to the yacht because there were so many.

Along with the two ships, Kardashian and Travis’ guests are staying at the Olivetta Villa in Portofino, which is owned by Dolce & Gabbana and features a series of hillside villas overlooking the lake. The visitors’ lodging includes a private direct elevator to the complex.

The bridal party changed into their party costumes and arrived aboard six Riva boats at the Portofino port on Saturday. They headed to Villa San Bartolomeo, one of the complex’s many homes, for the supper and celebration.

The boats weren’t the only ones sporting roses: a 300-meter corridor leading from the port elevator to the lovely residence was adorned with specially planted red roses.

Because the wedding is on the shore of Portofino, several boats will be used during the week.

Six distinctive wood Riva boats will ferry the party between the superyachts and the mainland, according to PEOPLE. Tenders and supplementary yacht tenders are available on three smaller boats.

For a destination wedding of this magnitude, it’s no wonder that a 200-person crew has been planning for weeks ahead of Kardashian and Barker’s special day.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the singer, 46, are remarrying in Italy after a “practise wedding” in Vegas in April and a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month.

The event took place at L’Olivetta in Portofino, which is owned by Dolce & Gabbana. The reception will be held at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle. In addition, the couple is throwing a party in Los Angeles.

READ MORE:

Kourtney and Barker exchanged vows at Castello Brown, a historic stronghold, and their reception was held at Dolce & Gabbana’s “maximalist” house overlooking the blue bay. The third wedding of the Hollywood couple will take place in Italy. The pair married at a courtroom in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, May 15, wearing Dolce & Gabbana gowns. Kourtney and Barker married in a “practise” wedding at a Las Vegas church a month after the Grammys.