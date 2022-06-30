0 SHARES Share Tweet

The shocking incident happened on Monday after the authorities were well alerted to a smuggling event, where 64 individuals seemed to be suspected, of entering the United States illegally.

4 Charged After 53 found Dead In Texas Tractor-Trailer

Four men have been charged who were connected with the alleged migrant smuggling operation that took place in Texas. The fifty-three innocent people were brutally trapped in the sweltering heat of a tractor-trailer in Texas and lost their lives.

Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, the truck driver, found outside San Antonio, was charged with the alien smuggling resulting in death.

Mexican investigators said that the driver allegedly tried to pass to self-protect himself from the authorities and found him one of the surviving migrants who illegally entered the United States.

Homero Zamorano Jr., who is from Pasadena, Texas, tried to hide in the bush in an attempt to escape, but SAPD spotted him right at the spot.

The HSI from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol has already given the authorities surveillance footage in which a driver was seen to match the Homero’s attire. In the footage, he was found driving in a tractor-trailer and illegally trying to cross the immigration checkpoint. This helped the SAPD to identify the right suspect.

One more migrant was arrested by the police on Tuesday in Palestine, Texas. They even discovered that the newly arrested Christian Martinez, 28, has a direct connection with the Homero Zamorano who is in the alleged smuggling operation.

Right after the conviction of Martinez and Zamorano, soon be sentenced to the death penalty or needed to face up to life in prison.

In total, 48 people were found dead on the spot. Out of the total death reports, HSI confirmed 22 were the citizens of Mexican, seven from Guatemala, and two from Honduras. The 17of the deceased are still not identified, and the authorities believe them to be undocumented non-citizens.

HSI later recorded and documented the fingerprints of the deceased non-citizens.

Some of the individuals who merely escaped from the scene, a total number of 16, were taken to the nearby hospital. Out of 16 saved individuals, five died at the hospital taking the death toll to 53.

The authorities are seriously working with the foreign consulate offices in finding out the family members of the deceased.

The latest reports revealed by the spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that they further arrested three more suspects and took them into custody. But the identity of the newfound suspects is still not revealed.

Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, who were in the custody were taken to court on Monday for their first hearing.

The police authorities said that when they found D’Luna-Bilbao, he was allegedly holding a gun in his hand while he was driving. The authorities even added, “suspecting D’Luna-Bilbao to have more weapons with him, we executed a search warrant at his home and found more weapons there”.

D’Luna-Bilbao and D’Luna-Mendez have been charged with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5), and need to face up to 10 years in prison.

