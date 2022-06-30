0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dame Deborah James’ passing saddens the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duchess of Sussex decided to share a tweet with James’ family on Wednesday after it was revealed that he had passed away.

Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Mourn Deborah James’s Death

The couple’s post said, “Designers are devastated to learn the tragic news about Dame Deborah. Designers are very sorry to hear about your loss and want you to know that all of you are in our thoughts.

James’ family confirmed her death on Instagram on Tuesday. Deborah passed away peacefully today while her loved ones were at her side.

They Said Deborah Was A Courageous And Wonderful Lady, And Her Legacy Will Endure

The family went on to say that Her Bowelbabe Fund supports initiatives to raise awareness and funds “clinical trials and research into tailored medication for people living with cancer.” “Deborah was an inspiration, and we are very proud of her work and dedication to philanthropic campaigns, fundraising, and her never-ending attempts to raise awareness of the illness that affected so many people’s lives.

According to the statement, “even under her most challenging circumstances, James’ commitment to raising funds and awareness was extraordinary.” At about that exact moment, Margaret was able to break down boundaries, challenge taboos, and alter the way people talk about cancer.

She Has A Bowelbabe Fund For Cancer Research UK, The Family Continued

The family shared a message that James wanted to leave on her followers. “Finally, let’s hear from Deborah. According to the authors, checking your feces might also save your life.

In 2020, after her condition was identified in 2016, she announced that she would be entering hospice care for the first time. She said then: “With my beautiful family all around me, my emphasis is on making sure I’m not in agony and enjoying time with them.”

He not only spent time talking with my whole family but also gave me the name Dame. You can only imagine the cleaning shenanigans and preparation that took place. Still, when William arrived so kind and made us feel at ease, all of it was forgotten. “James included in his letter some upbeat photographs that he had taken during the royal visit. Having a royal visit at home is “very strange.” His life’s work as the president of the Royal Marsden has been in oncology. It was a day that my whole family will always cherish. “He’s welcome to return at any time!”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a statement about the passing of Dame Deborah James at 40.

William and Kate tweeted on Wednesday that they were “unfortunate” to learn about Dame Deborah.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their letter by adding their initials and saying, “Our thoughts are with her children, her family, and her loved ones.” Deborah was a brave and exceptional woman whose memory will endure forever. “W. &. C.”

James updated his official Instagram account on Tuesday and paid a touching tribute to her memory. She battled colon cancer for a long time before passing away in 2016.

