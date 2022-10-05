Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were married in 2008. They have an 11-year-old son named Cree and a 4-year-old daughter named Cairo.

After 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict have separated.

The “Sister, Sister” star, 44, announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post-Tuesday.

“I’ve always been honest with my fans and that’s still the case today. I wanted to let you know that Cory and I have decided to split,” she wrote alongside a picture of the couple in black and white. “These types of decisions are never easy or free of sadness. We will remain, friends, as we raise our beautiful children together.

Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict

The TV star said, “I’m grateful for all the good times we’ve had together, and I want to thank my friends, family, and fans for their love and support as we begin this new chapter in our lives and move forward.”

Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband on Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by the Source

According To The Source, the actress said they couldn’t work things out and therefore had to separate.

She wants joint physical and legal custody of their 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo. The date of the separation was not given.

The two were married in 2008 and entered into a prenuptial agreement, according to the papers. Mowry wants the judge to set aside spousal support.

Before the news that they had separated, Mowry posted two cryptic Instagram posts about love.

In a tweet she posted just hours before the separation was announced Tuesday, she wrote, “I am love. I choose to only see love. I hope you do the same.”

In another tweet on Sunday, Mowry wrote about the importance of being understood. “Remind yourself: You are enough. You deserve love. And you should be seen for who you really are,” she shared.

During an appearance on the TV show People, Mowry and Hardrict talked about how they make their marriage work. When February comes around.

“A lot of people ask Cory and me, ‘What makes your marriage, you know, a great marriage?'” said Mowry. “And if I’m being completely honest, and we’ve been doing this for years, we don’t focus on specific gender roles.”

The actress explained, “It means women should only do one thing and men should only do one thing.” “In our house, everyone works together.”

The “Sister, Sister” star is worth $4 million in 2022.

The actress was a star in the 1990s and 2000s, and she and her twin sister appeared in many of the most memorable children’s movies. When fans of Sister, Sister hear “Go home, Roger,” they think of Tia’s angry face.

She continued to work for Disney when she starred in the 2000 film Seventeen Again and landed the lead role in the 2005 Disney Halloween film Twitches.

When she got the role of Melanie Barnett in the BET show The Game, which she played for five seasons, Tia stopped acting like a child.

