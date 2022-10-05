Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were married in 2008. They have an 11-year-old son named Cree and a 4-year-old daughter named Cairo.

Emma Caulfield has come out and said she has multiple sclerosis (MS). In a new interview, the 49-year-old former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress talked about her diagnosis for the first time and shared why she hid her health problems for more than a decade.

Emma Caulfield Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis After 10 Years

Caulfield said she was diagnosed in 2010 after undergoing an MRI because the left side of her face felt strangely numb.

“The doctor’s office called, but I wasn’t there, so I called back…. And he told her, ‘You have MS,'” Caulfield told the news source.

“It was like stepping out of my body. I thought, ‘No, this can’t be. What are you trying to say?’ He wasn’t trying to hide anything. “Well, you could get another opinion…” It was a nightmare, to put it simply,” she said. “I asked myself, ‘Am I dying? How bad is it? What’s going on?’ I was so shocked, I almost laughed out loud.”

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord, which are part of the central nervous system.

It can make it difficult to control and strengthen muscles, see, balance, feel or think. There may be numbness, tremors, or coordination problems.

MS affects each person differently. Some people have only minor problems, while others are severely disabled.

Caulfield said she initially kept her diagnosis a secret because she “didn’t want to give anyone a reason not to hire me.”

“There are already a lot of reasons not to hire someone, and most actors don’t even know what they are. You look like my ex-girlfriend … You’re too short. You stand too tall. You look mean. You look too nice. “Your eyes aren’t the right color.” I just knew you couldn’t work if you talked about it. She said, “That’s it.”

The WandaVision star told the magazine that she is now ready to talk about her story because she no longer wants to hide her MS from her 6-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Mark Leslie Ford.

“I’m tired of lying,” she said. “Plus, my daughter has changed the way I look at things, as any parent can attest. I know she has a 30% higher chance of getting this disease. For her, it’s just a matter of chance.

She is 6 and just started first grade…. I couldn’t help but think of her and how happy and active she is, and how amazing she is even though she is so small.

Emma Caulfield admitted, “I don’t do everything I can for her because I keep my mouth shut. “I should use my platform if I even have one.

Even if it hurts my chances of getting a job…. It’s better for me to at least talk about it and get out there to help the MS Foundation and other groups doing research.”

The actress said she is “doing well right now” on her journey with MS. Caulfield added, “It’s a strange thing to say when you get a diagnosis like that, but the truth is my attitude doesn’t break down because I’m afraid of the ‘what ifs,’ ‘what cans’ and ‘what has’ for other people. I just have to keep going.”

