Nick Kroll Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Nicholas Kroll, popularly known by the stage name Nick Kroll, is a voice actor, comedian, writer, and producer from the United States.

All You Need To Know About Nick Kroll Net Worth, Charity Works, Bio!

He is well-known for creating and co-creating the animated show on Netflix Big Mouth as well as for co-creating the comedy shows The Oh, Hello Show, The League, and The Kroll Show on Comedy Central.

In addition to A Good Old Fashioned Organization, Kroll also starred in and had minor

In the adult cartoon movie Sausage Party in 2016, Kroll played a vaginal douche in his debut villain role. He originally provided the voice of Douche in a British accent, but the production crew preferred to make a Pixar-style movie as opposed to a Disney Renaissance-style movie.

The Addams Family, The House, Uncle Drew, Operation Finale, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Sausage Party, Loving, and Adult Beginners are just a few of the films he appeared in or gave the voice for.

He also tried his hand at writing books, Bar Mitzvah Disco, co-written by Jules Shell and Roger Bennett and released by Kroll in 2005, is one of their works.

Full Name Nicholas Kroll Profession Actor, Voice actor, Comedian, Writer, Producer Sources Of Income Acting career, TV shows Residence Los Feliz, California, United States Date Of Birth 5 June 1978 Age 44 years Gender Male Nationality American Education Georgetown University, Rye Country Day School, The Leffell School Children 1 Spouse Lily Kwong ​(m. 2020)​ Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll was born on 5 June 1978 in Rye, New York, United States of America.

He is the son of Lynn and Jules Kroll, who is a billionaire businessman who owns a risk consulting firm Kroll Inc.

He has 3 more siblings that are Vanessa, Dana, and Jeremy

Nick is from a Conservative Jewish family.

Kroll did his early schooling at the Soloman Schechter School of Westchester. Then, did his high school at Rye Country Day School.

Nick Kroll’s wife’s name is Lily Kwong. They married in November 2020 and had a child together in January 2021.

Before his relationship with Lily Kwong, he was dating Amy Poehler. But they parted after two years.

Nick Kroll Sources Of Income

Nick Kroll earns from various sources of income. Some other sources of income from which Nick earns are from being a voice actor, comedian, writer, and producer. His participation in films and television shows is his main source of revenue.

Kroll has accumulated riches via working on projects like Brooklyn 99, American Dad, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and his most recent series Human Resources, where he voices more than 40 different characters.

The animated comedy-horror film “The Addams Family,” which made $197.2 million against a $24 million budget, featured Nick as Uncle Fester, Gomez’s brother. Additionally, he wrote a book from which he earns wealth for a lifetime.

Nick Kroll Net Worth

As of the year 2022, the most popular American comedian, actor, and vocalist Nick Kroll has an estimated net worth of USD $18 Million dollars. His pay must be impressive on an episode-by-episode basis.

He has gone on to earn millions from a series of successful shows and films majorly. He also wrote a book named Bar Mitzvah Disco, which also adds up to his wealth. The reason Nick Kroll is best known is that he is the show’s star of his sketch show, “Kroll Comedy.”

With such a massive net worth, he lives a very comfortable and luxurious lifestyle with his family and friends which is clearly shown through his social media handles.

Nick Kroll Houses

He has Nick Kroll’s net worth and lives in a huge, opulent estate. He paid $1.5 million for a house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, in 2012. In October of that year, he intends to sell it for $2.3 million whenever the market opens.

He moved up to a new property in the same neighborhood in July of the subsequent year. He made a 6 million dollar offer, beating out three other bids. The cost of the home was $5.895 million. He also owns some more beautiful properties in other regions of the world.

Nick Kroll Cars

Nick Kroll is wealthy and fond of expensive branded cars, so he has a very good car collection. He loves to drive cars all alone.

Nick has not revealed the names of his cars from his car collection but he owns some of the most expensive and beautiful cars. If we get any information regarding the names of cars from his car collection, we will update it immediately.

Nick Kroll Charity Works

Nick Kroll is highly involved in charitable and social works. He supports so many causes, charities, and foundations.

Some of his charitable works include charity for Alzheimer’s Association, Malaria No More, Hilarity for Charity, Alliance for Children’s Rights, International Myeloma Foundation, Motion Picture & Television Fund Foundation, etc.

Among these, Alliance for Children’s Rights works for the major cause of child abuse and poverty, in this, they try to provide children to have a safe and permanent family and access to quality health care, education, etc.

In addition, he organizes some events and donates all the revenue earned from the event to different organizations and charities. Furthermore, he has a charitable foundation in his name i.e., Kroll Charitable Foundation, which supports different causes and helps others.

Biggest Milestones In Nick Kroll Net Worth

Nick Kroll’s biggest milestone for his net worth includes some of his most famous works. His famous works include him starring in the Comedy Central series Kroll Show, The Oh, Hello Show, the FX comedy series The League, and most importantly his animated Netflix series Big Mouth.

Must Read:- Bling Empire Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!

Quotes By Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll has written several quotes about comedy, literature, people, and other topics that will end up making you adore him even more.

As a comedian, he wrote, “Although I’m a comedian, I’m also an amateur survivalist.”

There will be instances that are boring, or you’ll have a supervisor you don’t like or individuals you work with, he said, “but a job is a job.”

“I was like, a history major, with minors in art and Spanish, but I found myself drifting toward media studies as time went on,” Nick said of art and media.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be in person, he continued, but “a number of times, you’re orbiting a lot of responsibilities, and then you reach that one person or that short snippet of discourse.”

Nick Kroll Social Media

Nick Kroll is quite active on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. His official Twitter account is @nickkroll, where he has almost 1.4 million Twitter followers. Nick’s Instagram account is verified by the name @nickkroll, where he has around 1.1 million followers.

His official Facebook handle is by his real name i.e., Nick Kroll, where he has 305K followers. He also has around 7.11 million subscribers on his YouTube channel named GQ. You can check out his new updates and strategies on his social media profiles to stay connected with him.

Read More:- Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More Updates!