15.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, October 3, 2022
EntertainmentnewsOlivia Cooke Flaunts Her Toned Figure Posing Seductively For...
Entertainmentnews

Olivia Cooke Flaunts Her Toned Figure Posing Seductively For A Popular Lingerie Line

Tyler James
By Tyler James

-

5
0

CEO Savage x Fenty Olivia Cooke, who stars in the series “House of the Dragon,” is the new face of Rihanna’s lingerie line, which has been on the market for four years.

In the sexy new campaign released Saturday, the 28-year-old Englishwoman emerged from a red curtain wearing a single strap mesh dress over a black bra and panties.
Olivia wore three different looks in the video, which showed off her slender 5’7″ body and perky rear end.

Fit for a Queen. Lace and leather look just right for an iron throne. Get your hands on this new thing before it disappears

Olivia Cooke Flaunts Her Toned Figure Posing Seductively For A Popular Lingerie Line

Cooke was also seen posing seductively next to a marble column in a neon green bra and mini skirt with cutouts at the hips.

The Slow Horses actress, who has 278,000 Instagram followers, wrote of her new scantily clad job, “I’d jump off a cliff for Rihanna so this felt like a better option.”

Olivia Cooke

Olivia’s Savage x Fenty campaign came out two days before she said she had a “total nervous breakdown” in 2016 at age 22 while filming “Thoroughbreds” and “Ready Player One” back-to-back.

‘It was bad, bad. Cooke told Observer Magazine it was “really bad.”

‘It was a big old beautiful cocktail.’ Being homesick and not knowing it, not having stopped since I was 18, being on my own for big chunks of time.

The producer and star of Soft Voice said she was “very good” at hiding her depression, which was exacerbated by the shocks of Brexit and the election of Donald Trump.

Olivia’s mental health didn’t improve when she moved to Vancouver to play Emma Decode, Norman Bate’s girlfriend, on the A&E series Bates Motel for five seasons from 2013 to 2017.

Cooke said, “I’m so grateful for this job, but it was really hard for me.”

“The way the schedule worked, we all had different storylines, so I spent a lot of time in this apartment in Vancouver, working every other week.”

Must Read:

Julia Fox Shares TikTok About Living With ADHD And OCD

The ex-girlfriend of Christopher Abbott said her “incessant, persistent, anxious thoughts” have subsided in 2019 and she now feels “quite content for the first time in years.”

Olivia said she never watched “Game of Thrones” until she was cast as Lady Alicent Hightower in George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal’s prequel “House of Dragon” which has a $200 million budget.

“I try to stay away from things that are popular, but this is really darn good,” Cooke said.

But the former Sound of the Metal contestant, the daughter of a retired police officer, still doesn’t think she’ll be as famous as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Olivia laughs, “I worked for ten years doing what I thought was going to be the right thing, or what everyone told me was going to be the right thing, and I still managed to live very anonymously.”

The 10-part series, which airs Sundays on HBO, features more of Cooke’s ambitious character trying to take the Iron Throne from the philanthropic King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine)

Read More:

Minecraft YouTube Gamer Dream Finally Reveals Face To Millions Of Followers

Previous articleJordan Belfort Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income, Bio!
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Jordan Belfort Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income, Bio!

How many of you would love to get your life story portrayed in a movie? Great, right? Then, how...
Net Worth

David Beador Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

David Beador is an awesome personality in the American business world. He belongs to Newport Beach and appeared in...
news

Minecraft YouTube Gamer Dream Finally Reveals Face To Millions Of Followers

Dream used to be known as a smiley face icon, but in a video released early Monday, he took...
Net Worth

Dua Lipa Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Social Media!

Now, for the unversed, the name may sound distant, but for pop lovers, Dua Lipa is not an unknown...
Net Worth

Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth, Age, Social Media, Bio!

The American singer and actor have had a great career so far. He has released at least 16 albums...
news

Julia Fox Shares TikTok About Living With ADHD And OCD

"Uncut Gems," actress Julia Fox said it has been "very hard." "She was able to keep her job even...

Must read

news

Rachel Dolezal Leaked Nudes Sends The Internet Into Meltdown Mode

Rachel Dolezal is back in the news after her...
news

What Did Mark Houck Do? Pro-life Activist Arrested By FBI, Charged With Assaulting Clinic Escort

Mark Houck, an activist, beat up a Planned Parenthood...
news

Are Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Secretly Dating?

We don't agree with the idea that Brad Pitt...
news

Renowned Islamic Scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi Dies At 96!

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, a renowned Islamic scholar and founding...
news

Adult Female Actress Kitten Natividad Died At Age 74!

Kitten Natividad passed away on September 24, 2022, and...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Minecraft YouTube Gamer Dream Finally Reveals Face To Millions Of Followers

news 0
Dream used to be known as a smiley face...

All About Cher Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Net Worth 0
Cher is an American icon in several fields: music,...

Sacheen Littlefeather Dead: An Activist Who Staged Marlon Brando’s Oscar At The Age Of 75

news 0
The Native American activist and former actress received an...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun