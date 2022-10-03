CEO Savage x Fenty Olivia Cooke, who stars in the series “House of the Dragon,” is the new face of Rihanna’s lingerie line, which has been on the market for four years.

In the sexy new campaign released Saturday, the 28-year-old Englishwoman emerged from a red curtain wearing a single strap mesh dress over a black bra and panties.

Olivia wore three different looks in the video, which showed off her slender 5’7″ body and perky rear end.

Fit for a Queen. Lace and leather look just right for an iron throne. Get your hands on this new thing before it disappears

Olivia Cooke Flaunts Her Toned Figure Posing Seductively For A Popular Lingerie Line

Cooke was also seen posing seductively next to a marble column in a neon green bra and mini skirt with cutouts at the hips.

The Slow Horses actress, who has 278,000 Instagram followers, wrote of her new scantily clad job, “I’d jump off a cliff for Rihanna so this felt like a better option.”

Olivia’s Savage x Fenty campaign came out two days before she said she had a “total nervous breakdown” in 2016 at age 22 while filming “Thoroughbreds” and “Ready Player One” back-to-back.

‘It was bad, bad. Cooke told Observer Magazine it was “really bad.”

‘It was a big old beautiful cocktail.’ Being homesick and not knowing it, not having stopped since I was 18, being on my own for big chunks of time.

The producer and star of Soft Voice said she was “very good” at hiding her depression, which was exacerbated by the shocks of Brexit and the election of Donald Trump.

Olivia’s mental health didn’t improve when she moved to Vancouver to play Emma Decode, Norman Bate’s girlfriend, on the A&E series Bates Motel for five seasons from 2013 to 2017.

Cooke said, “I’m so grateful for this job, but it was really hard for me.”

“The way the schedule worked, we all had different storylines, so I spent a lot of time in this apartment in Vancouver, working every other week.”

The ex-girlfriend of Christopher Abbott said her “incessant, persistent, anxious thoughts” have subsided in 2019 and she now feels “quite content for the first time in years.”

Olivia said she never watched “Game of Thrones” until she was cast as Lady Alicent Hightower in George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal’s prequel “House of Dragon” which has a $200 million budget.

“I try to stay away from things that are popular, but this is really darn good,” Cooke said.

But the former Sound of the Metal contestant, the daughter of a retired police officer, still doesn’t think she’ll be as famous as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Olivia laughs, “I worked for ten years doing what I thought was going to be the right thing, or what everyone told me was going to be the right thing, and I still managed to live very anonymously.”

The 10-part series, which airs Sundays on HBO, features more of Cooke’s ambitious character trying to take the Iron Throne from the philanthropic King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine)

