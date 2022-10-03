Jordan Belfort Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income, Bio!

How many of you would love to get your life story portrayed in a movie? Great, right? Then, how would you feel if that same movie is led by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, and Jonah Hill? Also, the film is directed by the one-and-only Martin Scorsese.

Inside the galaxy of stars or a dreamland, you would scream. Well, somebody lived that dream once. He really lived that dream. Yes, I am talking about the same guy – Jordan Belfort; The player, the DiCaprio of real life; is actually the real Wolf of the Wall Street.

Right now, I can picture a lot of you wondering that the dream wasn’t really a dream towards the end, because DiCaprio was arrested eventually. True, but that wasn’t all. Be it before or afterward. There’s a lot to unfold. That’s why we are here and let’s find out more.

Full Name Jordan Ross Belfort Profession American Entrepreneur, Speaker, Author, Stockbroker Sources Of Income Stock market, Business ventures, Books Residence California, United States Date Of Birth 9 July 1962 Age 60 years Gender Male Nationality American Education University of Maryland School of Dentistry,

American University Children Chandler Belfort, Carter Belfort Spouse Cristina Invernizzi (m. 2021),

Nadine Caridi (m. 1991–2005),

Denise Lombardo (m. 1985–1991) Wealth Type Self-made

Well, Who Is This Guy?

As in the biographical black comedy crime film released in 2013, Jordan Belfort is known to the world for his infamous career stint as a stockbroker on Wall Street towards the end of the 90s.

His felony headquarters, Stratton Oakmont, Inc., an “over-the-counter” brokerage house founded in 1989 by Jordan himself and Danny Porush served as the host edifice to his rampage of corruption and fraud.

Only a handful of people can get away for so long compared to the deeds of Jordan Belfort.

A perfect example of a typical Wall Street stockbroker, Belfort, and his henchmen was eventually arrested and pleaded guilty to fraud and related crimes with stock-market manipulation and a long-term scam involving penny stocks.

Money laundering and securities fraud were the main ingredients of the charge sheet.

Eventually, in 2003, he was sentenced to four years in prison but came out after 22 months due to an agreement where he was ready to give testimony against various associates and subordinates in his fraud chain – a plea deal with the FBI.

But upon his sentencing and eventual awakening, Belfort decided to take a turn.

Tommy Chong, a cellmate in prison is said to have played the role of catalyst. Upon Chong’s encouragement, Jordan Belfort wrote a book, ‘The Wolf of the Wall Street’, the memoir that led to the movie and the movie that most probably led you to read this. In 2017, Belfort released another memoir, a self-help book named ‘Way of the Wolf’.

Some Key Facts About Jordan Belfort

• Born on July 9, 1962, aged 60, Jordan Ross Belfort grew up in an apartment in Queens, where he started his career by selling meat and seafood.

• Hails from a Jewish family. Both of the parents are accountants. Although graduated from the American University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, he went on to study dentistry. But after his first day at the University Of Maryland School Of Dentistry, he left because it wasn’t the best place to make money.

• Eventually, he became a stockbroker in 1987. Got involved in many frauds and got super-rich.

• After the long line of frauds, scandals, and sentencing, he reinvented himself as a motivational speaker. As of now, he is operating his own company which provides sales and market straight line training.

• Also successful in writing, Belfort is also an investor in several cryptocurrency start-ups. His podcast named The Wolf’s Den is also quite popular among Upper-class socialites and business persons.

Jordan Belfort Sources Of Income

Starting from his meat and seafood sales during his teenage years, Belfort was involved in several sales jobs in his early years until his stint as the notorious stockbroker and subsequent sentencing. Since then, his income sources have taken a sharp turn.

He now lives his life by working as a motivational speaker who travels around the world giving seminars and advice. Focusing on motivation and business ethics, he then moved his prime area to sales skills and entrepreneurship.

Often said to charge a high fee for his sessions, reports reveal that it ranges from $30,000 to $75,000 per engagement. If his classes are on sale, it’s even higher, reaching up to $80,000 or more. “Straight Line System”, a system of sales advice is one of his main subject matters.

His passive source of income includes investments in cryptocurrency and earnings from his writing, podcasts, and social media.

Already known as an investor in the cryptocurrency world, his memoirs ‘The Wolf of Wall Street‘ and ‘Catching the Wolf of Wall Street’ have been published in approximately 40 countries and translated into 18 languages attracting huge returns.

Jordan Belfort Net Worth

As of October 2022, Jordan Belfort’s net worth is estimated to be negative $100 million. Due to his restitution agreement, he has to pay 50% of his income to the 1,513 clients he defrauded until 2009.

Hence the minus figure. The restitution figures standing at a total of $110 million, and only $10 million has been paid back to the victims to date. That too by the sale of his forfeited properties by the federal government.

Jordan Belfort Houses

In order to reimburse some of Belfort’s fraud victims, the federal government seized and later sold his Long Island, New York, a mansion in 2001. The house has been sold numerous times since that period. The mansion listed in 2017 for $3.4 million was reduced to $2.89 million in August 2018.

Apart from the mansion’s massive amenities involving a four-car garage, six bedrooms, seven baths, two kitchens, an office, and a lift, it showcases various other luxuries.

Apart from the main attractions like Grand paddocks, a riding ring, and a 10-stall stable it also has a barbershop, mahogany bar, gym, a wine cellar, hot tub room with TV and fireplace, plus a poker and theatre recreation room.

Its property listing reveals: “At the end of a long, gated drive stands a magnificent, almost fairytale-like 15,000-square-foot country manor. Its massive turret and steeply pitched roof remind you of a French chateau.”

Jordan Belfort Cars

Formerly an owner of a 1991 Ferrari Testarossa, Belfort currently doesn’t flash any fancy cars worth the glance, reports say.

Quotes By Jordan Belfort

• “If you want to be rich, never give up. People tend to give up. If you have persistence, you will come out ahead of most people. More importantly, you will learn. When you do something, you might fail. But that’s not because you’re a failure. It’s because you have not learned enough. Do it differently each time. One day, you will do it right. Failure is your friend.”

A young entrepreneur and his best companion

• “Best way to sell something: don’t sell anything. Earn awareness, respect, and trust of those who might buy.”

• “Act as if you have unmatched confidence and then people will surely have confidence in you.”

• “When you live your life by poor standards, you inflict damage on everyone who crosses your path, especially those you love.”

• “Successful people are 100% convinced that they are masters of their own destiny, they’re not creatures of circumstance, they create a circumstance if the circumstances around them suck they change them.”

Jordan Belfort Social Media Involvement

Jordan Belfort, reflecting his own socialite figure is quite active on various social media platforms.

From his grand Instagram followings of 2 million, Belfort’s The Wolf’s Den is quite a popular show in the US, attracting more than half a million followers on YouTube and other audio-video streaming venues. Tweeting is also considered a regular hobby of Jordan.

