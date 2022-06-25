Stuart Broad And His Fiance Announce The Pregnancy Of First Child

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The English cricketer Stuart Broad is reported to be expecting his first child with the pop singer, Mollie King.

The singer shared a black and white picture of the couple showing the baby bump, recently on her social media, stating that they are over the clouds right now.

Stuart Broad And His Fiance Announce Pregnancy Of First Child

The Blonde singer is seen wearing a white pajama set with her hair tucked behind her ear, and the other side leaving it to the air along with the fast bowler, Stuart Broad kissing her beloved wife’s bump.

The cute picture of the couple created a buzz among their buffs.

The cute couple started dating in 2012, which indicates that they have known one another for a long time. Following their romantic relationship, the 35-year-olds got engaged in January 2021.

The couple is over the clouds as the finance of the cricketer revealed their pregnancy lately. Under the post, the girl group Saturday’s member wrote that she and her fiance are experiencing utmost happiness and are expecting their first baby to join them by the end of the year, 2022.

The happiest revelation was done by the singer on Thursday, 23 June.

The Nottinghamshire County Club player posted the same bump-kissing photo on his Instagram, captioning it by showcasing his excitement. Broad is currently preparing himself for representing England in the third test against New Zealand.

Stuart Broad is also a former one-day and twenty-20 international captain. He is the son of Chris Broad, the current ICC match referee. Though his performance was impressive which led the selectors to choose him as the T20 head, yet, the captaincy could not last any longer.

Since he did not like to stand the full hours on the field, he transformed from a batsman to bawling.

Evidently, Broad had scored a century in the year 2010 by stealing the entire attention of the crowd.

Similarly, King has also had a blast in her singing career and had been successful in heightening her song, “What About Us” to the No.1 position on the UK charts. The singer has also delivered 13 top 10 hits and 8 top 5 singles.

Before being a member of the girl group Saturdays in 2007, Molly King was a member of another group named, Fallen Angelz. The current group was reportedly on a break since 2014.

In the 2017 series of BBC, Strictly Come Dancing, King was the first one to be chosen as a contestant. But unfortunately, the current famous singer was eliminated from the show just before the finale, which gave her the fifth position.

The renowned personalities are now together expecting their first kid and are reportedly in the happiest times of their lives and they are already longing for the even more exciting days with their baby to be cherished.

