Who Is Giveon? Who Has Giveon Dated? Know His Recent Hits

Giveon Dezmann Evans, better known by his mononym Giveon, was rumored to be dating the American singer, Justine Skye, who shared a sequence of tweets about breakup without mentioning specific names.

It was speculated that the R&B star was dating the singer when the pair along with their families went for a trip in December 2020. The supposition was strengthened when the couple was spotted together in Brooklyn having dinner in February 2021.

Who Was he dating? His Instagram Post With Black Heart Become The Buzz Of Fans

Later the “Tumblr” fame posted a picture on her official Instagram handle with only a black heart as its caption. In conjunction with it, the 27-year-old singer posted a snap of Justine and captioned it with the same heart. This eventually became the topic of buzz among the fans.

After all these talks, Justine happened to share a series of tweets hinting at the breakup. Though both singers have not owned up about their relationship, they were always dished to be together, considering the indications the singers shared on their Instagram platforms and their public sightings.

Giveon primarily appeared in collaboration alongside Drake in ‘’Chicago Freestyle”, 2020.

Today, the singer has developed enough of his talents and is much more successful in his solo release, “Heartbreak Anniversary”. He has also worked with Justin Beiber in “Peaches” as well, contributing to his utmost success and making him a nominee for a Grammy, which awards outstanding performance in the music industry.

With his increased popularity, he performed at the American Music Awards, 2021 which featured him in “Insecure”, an HBO TV series.

Fandom Has Raised Many Questions Regarding The Singer’s Past Relationship

The recent release of Justine, “What a Lie” is making a huge stir among the fanciers since the lyrics are connectable to her relation with her so-called ex-boyfriend, Giveon.

The lady singer also tweeted last October that the least expected ones have disappointed and broke her. In the recent track, Justine seems to be calling out to Giveon, specifically in the line, “My Poison Was Your Peaches” whereas the young singer has been featured in the “Peaches” names track of Justin Beiber.

In an Instagram live, Justine clearly mentioned she caught Giveon while texting other females. She said that such a person can no longer stay in her life.

The fanatics are now much eager to know the reply of the singer to his ex’s indirect claims and recently, it is reported that Giveon is going to drop a song named, “Lie Again”, on April 29.

Justine reacted to the track announcement by saying that the track is not actually what the public is looking for since she already knows it. However, the buffs are anyway waiting for the release of Giveon’s track.

Regardless of what the paparazzi is dishing about the R&B singer, he is not presumably in a romantic relationship with anyone.