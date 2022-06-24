0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) is an American reality television series that premiered on Bravo on March 4, 2008. The show was the second season of the Real Housewives franchise and had telecasted around thirteen seasons. RHONY focuses more on the personal and professional lives of women living in The Big Apple.

Jill Zarin Mile-High Reunion With Bethenny Frankel

Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel are two of the cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. Jill Zarin is one of the busiest wives in Manhattan, who manipulates a congested schedule, philanthropic endeavors, and several other new developing business initiatives. While Bethenny Frankel is an American television personality, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author.

Out of 13 seasons of the Bravo television series, The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny has starred in eight seasons. She has gone viral in headlines several times with her appearance on different shows like the Bravo spin-offs Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny & Fredrik, the FOX daytime talk show Bethenny, and the HBO Max reality contest series The Big Shot with Bethenny. Other than working in television reality shows, Bethenny is the founder of Skinnygirl, which is a lifestyle brand, and even BStrong, a disaster relief initiative. She even authored several self-help books.

The two RHONY OGs had gone viral again on social media even years after their show together. Recently Bethenny posted a picture of her unexpected encounter with her co-cast and friend Jill Zarin on her flight. She even captioned the post, “So this girl walks onto a plane…” the photo uploaded on June 20 included the RHONY alum Jill sitting nearby behind her. She even added the hashtags like, “mention it all” and “if wings could talk” to the caption of her post.

The Real Housewives of New York City has showcased several friendship dramas throughout the show. It even included the falling out of forever friends Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin. Even though several things stood in between these RHONY alums, now they have shared their unexpected encounter on Instagram.

Jill shared the same picture in her Instagram post and even provided an insight into the two RHONY ladies’ in-flight reunion on the flight. She captioned the post, “Pleasant flight, no turbulence.” Bethenny is not only the one whom Jill has crossed paths with recently.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club cast member even posted pics of her recent reunion with Ramona Singer and The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson on June 21. She captioned the post, “There were a lot of Housewives in NYC last night!”, and even added, “But no one could have written the script for our night on the [Upper East Side]. You can’t make this s–t up!”. The picture was even shared by Vicki Gunvalson captioning, “So great seeing [Jill] and [Ramona] at their same building. I love New York.”

Currently, Jill is part of the latest season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Fans can watch more about Jill Zarin and Vicki Gunvalson on the episodes of RHUGT season 2 that premiered on June 23 and each Thursday thereafter. The first three episodes of the show are out now and the remaining four episodes will be out separately each Thursday. So stay tuned.

