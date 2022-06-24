YG Drops “Run” Single And Video Featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, And BIA!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YG is all back to rock with new tunes. The Compton rapper took to social media to tease his new track ‘Run,’ which is all set to drop this Friday that features the appearance from 21 Savage, Tyga, and Bia.

The rapper was teased for the track’s music video that features both YG and Tyga appearing in a makeup twinning to full white chicks style and in a Matrix-Esque all-black attire. This made the fans sum up with the conclusion that they are supposed to play the part of Chloe Kardashian and Kim. The new track is all playing in the background, and the pair is busy chilling in a bright red Porsche.

“Run” is all planned to appear on YG’s upcoming sixth record, Pray For Me, which he announced last February of this year after dropping “Scared Money” done with J.Cole. The visual was all about a risky bank heist.

On the very new track, all the four rappers speak about their lives, partying habits, and flashy spending. In the video, both Tyga and YG highlight themselves as notorious criminals known as the Calabasas Sisters. They rob the bank and make a clever run as 21 savage and BIA help to assure that they have a successful getaway.

He shared how he picks the features. He added that he always tries to feature the unexpected or the one who he hadn’t worked with or with someone who is really going to do a justice record lyrically with bars.

He assures that the music will all be his truth as far as his life is on the right path now. He is very much excited about his new track and is expecting great out of it. He sees the new release as just the growth of his headspace and himself in this life.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, YG remained indoors without taking part in any of the events. But now, he is just back the energy pack to celebrate back, which he missed during the pandemic. He even put his heart on the upcoming album, which he thinks will signify his truth.

Meanwhile, YG is now facing serious audience allegations about his involvement in orchestrating Drakeo The Ruler’s murder at the Once Upon a Time in LA in December 2021.

The last track of YG happens after he teams up with Mozzy to come up with a collaboration project, ‘Kommunity Service’, last summer. The project was a huge one holding ten songs but was filled with flaunted appearances from Ty Dolla Sign Blxst, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young M.A, Tyga, G Herbo, and others.

YG’s last solo project, released in 2020, got strapped with appearances from Tyga, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Tjay, Calboy, Lil Mosey, and more.