Charlie Puth’s ‘Left And Right’ With Jungkook Of BTS Has Arrived!!

After the heartbreaking news of the Global superstar BTS’ infinite hiatus, here comes a much-awaited collaboration, ‘Left And Right’ to ease the pain of Armies all over the globe. Jungkook, the youngest member of this K-Pop group has released his first collaboration outside his band BTS.

Charlie Puth, an American singer, songwriter, and record producer has released his latest single in collaboration with the K-Pop superstar Jungkook from BTS. Puth has been dropping several hints on this much-anticipated collab right after the news of BTS’ hiatus, which provided a ray of hope for the armies.

Just within a few days after BTS declared about taking some time to focus on solo projects, Jungkook has set forth to work on his solo ventures. He couldn’t even keep his armies waiting and has released his first non-Korean collab with his all-time favorite artist Charlie Puth.

Both the vocal sensations have already shared the stage at the 2018 MGA (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards) held on November 6, to perform Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore”.

The song ‘Left And Right’ reveals more about the lovestruck singers from their past relationships and they are so wrapped up in the memories. Even after consulting the love doctor to fix their heart pain in the music video, there is no change in their feelings.

The music video for ‘Left And Right’ was released on Friday morning and the video comes in vibrant colors. The duo had made a cheerful and soothing experience for the fans with their musical geniuses. Charlie Puth has posted a pair of captivating previews of the duo’s bubbly pop tune “Left and Right” on Thursday morning, which went viral among the fans and armies.

‘Left And Right’ Are Accepted By Hands Of Armies

Being the first song of BTS’ maknae outside his band, armies were eagerly waiting for the collab to come out. The first step in his solo ventures has been welcomed with open hands by armies. As mentioned by the K-pop band, you can expect much more solo and collabs by each member in the near future and all the members are working on it to keep their armies happy.

Even though the song expresses the duo’s feelings for “the one that got away” the video is so vibrant which brings a happy yet sentimental feeling to the listeners. “Memories follow me left and right– I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here– You take up every corner of my mind” the boys sing in the song’s chorus.

The song is part of Charlie Puth’s forthcoming album ‘Charlie’ which is scheduled to be released this year through Atlantic. “Left and Right” is Puth’s third song of the year 2022. Jungkook and Puth have even promised a ‘Yet to come’ colorful music video for their fans.

The colorful suits and the bromance of the duo on their exes in “Left and Right” are streaming all over social media. The vocal sensations haven’t failed to steal the hearts left and right at the moment.