Stranger Things’ Rising Star Gaten Matarazzo’s Story!!

Gaten is currently one of the famous and youngest American actors, a theater artist, and a Singer. He is popularly known for her role in the Netflix Original series named “Stranger Things.”

Gaten Matarazzo Childhood

Gaten came into this world back in September of 2002 in his hometown of Little Egg Harbor, Connecticut, the USA as the son of both Gaetano Matarazzo and Heather Matarazzo.

He did his early schooling at the local high school located in Tuckerton, New Jersey.

As per his medical reports, he has a genetic medical condition called “Cleidocranial dysplasia”, which is responsible for causing his teeth to grow at a slower than average rate.

Gaten Matarazzo Age

Gaten was born back in 2002 and is currently 19 years of age.

He is professionally an actor playing the role of one of the main characters from the worldwide famous Netflix original series “Stranger Things.”

He is from New Jersey and has an American nationality.

Gaten’s full name is Gaetano John Tarquinn as per reports.

Gaten Matarazzo Education

Gaten completed his early studies at the local high school in Pinelands and Little Egg Harbor in New Jersey.

Later he moved to another local university to complete his diploma.

Gaten Matarazzo Family

There are very few reports related to his family insights. Still, some information has been passed by the rising star about his family during his various interviews.

He is the son of father Gaetano Matarazzo and mother Heather Matarazzo. He also has an older sister named Sabrina Matazazzo and a brother named Carman Matarazzo.

Gaten Matarazzo Height And Weight

Gaten is relatively healthy as per his age. He is currently 19 years of age, born back in 2002.

He has an average height of about 5 feet and 5 inches with a total body weight of 60kgs, giving him an excellent body structure.

His eye color is black, along with his light brown hair color.

Gaten Matarazzo Relationship

As per the reports, the rising stranger thing’s star Gaten Matarazzo has a girlfriend in real life, just like he got in the show during its third season.

He is reportedly seen dating his long-time girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu. Both of them came to the premiere of the Stranger Things Season four.

She is also an actress, like Gaten, but she is in her early stages. She has not garnered a lot of media attention towards her.

She will be playing a supporting role in Ray Romano’s Somewhere in Queens. The movie is going to debut in June of this year.

She also has a cast in the live-action movie Avatar: The Last Airbender as Azula, the strongest firebender and currently one of the primary Antagonists.

This movie is also going to be released on Netflix. If it becomes a success, it can reach new heights and finally get to the level of Stranger Things which is some of the Netflix origins watched worldwide.

As per some reports, they have been living together in an apartment along with their three cats.

On being questioned about how Gaten feels living the life of an adult, he remarked that he does not feel anything abnormal or different about living with his long-time girlfriend.

He also celebrates their first meeting on March fourth, nearly four years back, by creating and hosting several beautiful messages on his social media platforms.

SO far, both of them seemed happy and trying to strengthen their relationship.