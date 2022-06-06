Hayley Erbert is a dancer from America who competed in the 10th season of So You Think You Can Dance. Hayley Erbert is a contestant on the program Dancing with the Stars. She is also a model, and her most notable achievement as a model was achieving the second position as “Miss Kansas” in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

Hayley Erbert: Net Worth, Height, Age, Bio, Boyfriend, And career

Hayley Erbert was born under the sign of Libra and is 26 years old. She is of American descent and follows the Christian faith. Hayley’s mom is Debbie Schwartz, and Jerry Erbert is her father. On the other hand, her parents are divorced and have remarried.

Her stepfather’s name is Jim Schwartz. Her stepfather is the owner and operator of King Pharmacy. Similarly, her mom works as the advertising director at Kaw Valley Bank. Also, she has an older brother. Palo, her cat, is likewise a member of the family.

Quick Facts About Hayley Erbert

Hayley Erbert is 5 ft 6 inches tall and weighs fifty-seven kg. She has an adorable slender frame and a completely appealing face. Her different frame measurements are 36-24-36 inches for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively. Similarly, she has a perfect frame and a fascinating personality. She additionally has lovely brown eyes and black hair.

How Much Does Hayley Erbert Earn?

Hayley Erbert’s annual profit is $34,000. Her main source of earnings is her expert-dancing career.

Hayley Erbert Age And Early Life Explored

Hayley Erbert was born into a normal family, in Topeka, Kansas, USA. She had a pleasing adolescence developing. Hayley grew up at the side of her brother. She finished her high school at Washburn Rural High School.

Hayley Erbert’s net worth and career

Hayley Erbert’s net worth as of 2022 is $700,000 dollars. She often earns money by dancing behind celebrities and acting in degree shows. Additionally, she gets from TV shows, paid collaborations, song videos, and sponsorship deals.

Hayley Erbert’s boyfriend, husband, and kids

Hayley Erbert has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Derek Hough since the time they met at a ‘Dancing With The Stars’ stay tour. It is rumored that Derek helped Hayley with the choice in ‘So You Think You Can Dance’.

Nonetheless, the couple appears to be very happy with each other. Even though Hayley Erbert is in a happy dating relationship with her boyfriend, she isn’t always married and has no children.

Interesting Facts About Hayley Erbert

Hayley Erbert continues to display an excessive degree of hobby throughout all of her social media accounts.

She has 342K Instagram fans and 33.8K Twitter fans.

She is also a Snapchat user. Hayley posts alluring and exquisite pictures and movies to her social media accounts.

Hayley’s capacity changed into additionally highlighted on a worldwide scale after she competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2018. In addition, she has appeared on Nia Sioux: Star of Your Own Life, To the Pointe with Kristyn Burtt, and Good Morning America.

Likewise, she was invited to perform on the 2015 Billboard Music Awards and at the Disneyland sixtieth Anniversary TV Special. Both performances have been broadcast on ABC.

