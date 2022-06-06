Who Is Audrey Holcomb? Age, Boyfriend, Height, Net Worth, And Career!!

Audrey Holcomb hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Apart from being an artist, she is also an entrepreneur. Audrey Holcomb is well-known for her wonderful acting skills. She is a famous fashion model and a television personality. Let’s understand more in-depth about Audrey Holcomb.

Audrey Holcomb Early life And Family

Audrey Holcomb was born in the year 2000 on July 7. Currently, she is 21 years old. Audrey was born into a Christian family. There are a total of 6 members in her family, her parents, her 3 siblings, and herself. Her father Rick Holcomb is an entrepreneur and her mother Mary Beth Holcomb.

No information is available about her mother’s profession in the public domain. Audrey has three siblings which included two brothers and one sister. Her siblings are Forrest Holcomb, and Brooks Holcomb and her sister’s name is Sadie Holcomb.

Her sister is very much active on social media and always keeps on sharing her photos along with her parents on Instagram and other social media platforms. When it comes to Ethnicity there has been mixed information about her ethnicity.

Some sources say that her ethnicity is mixed while some say that they have no information about her ethnicity. The 5.4 feet actress is a very open-minded lady and she loves to travel along with her best friends to various destinations from time to time to enjoy her life.

Audrey’s Career In The Film Industry

Actress Audrey Holcomb started taking acting lessons at a young age. Since her childhood, she has been deeply interested in acting. She later on studied at The Company Acting Studio. She began her acting career in the year 2015 with a short film named “Musical Hearts.”

She has also appeared in several films and television shows, which include, This Is Home, Junior Guards, Scary Story, and much more. Audrey rose to fame after portraying Amelia in the short film Colt 45.

She also played the well-known role of Eden in the Netflix series Stranger Things 4 which was streamed in the year 2022. As of 2022, her total net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $600,000 and $900,000 US Dollars. She also receives payments and compensation for paid modeling, campaigns and promotions.

Audrey Holcomb Boyfriend And Other Relationships

Audrey Holcomb likes to keep her relationship status behind the curtain and away from the reach of the audience. There is no information available about her boyfriend in the public domain. If any information breaks out our page will be the first to report this. You only need to stay tuned with us.

As of now, Audrey Holcomb is working hard on her upcoming project American Cherry which is expected to be released by next year. You can follow her for more updates on Instagram where she keeps on posting photos and stories about her life on an active basis.