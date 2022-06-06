He began his career by appearing in the film Machete Kills, directed by Robert Rodriguez alongside Danny Trejo and Michelle Rodriguez, along with many other big names like Lady Gaga & Mel Gibson, among others which were released on September 13, 2013, has grossed over $39 million worldwide against its budget $20 million making it another successful movie from Rodriguez after Sin City: A Dame To Kill For that released back in 2014 grossed more than $64 million worldwide against its budget $65 million so far both movies have done great business for their respective studios, but according to sources, these are not going to be last ones because there are three more sequels planned which will continue this franchise further.

Clayton Cardenas Biography

Clayton Cardenas (born April 20, 1986) is an American Actor from Los Angeles, California. He is well known for his role as Angel Reyes in the T.V. series Mayans M.C. It is the spin-off of Sons of Anarchy F.X. network. Cardenas also appeared in several films like Machete Kills and Lowriders.

On November 24, 1986, the actor was born in Los Angeles, California, as Clayton Cardenas Bocanegra. He studied acting at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Acting.

Clayton Cardenas is an American actor born on November 24, 1985. He has been active in Hollywood since 2005. The 37-year-old actor has a net worth of $3 million.

Clayton Cardenas Wife And Family

Clayton Cardenas also has a wife and a child. His wife is named Sophia Cardenas. On November 3, 2006, the couple got married in Long Beach, California. The couple has a son named Clayton Samuel Cardenas, born on May 5, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.

Furthermore, he also portrayed the part of Johnny Bobadilla on the show called Animal Kingdom. The actor has recently gained a lot of popularity with his television series.

Furthermore, his character is the brother of Ezekiel Reyes (JD Pardo). The show revolves around the motorcycle club crime drama in San Bernardino and Southern California. The gang operates on the U.S. and Mexico border under Marcus Alvarez’s leader (Emilio Rivera). Initially, it was released in August 2018