In 2022, Will Jamie Campbell Bower Still Be Dating

Tattoo artist Ruby Quilter is the present-day girlfriend of Jamie Campbell Bower. Jamie Campbell Bower is an English actor, singer, and version who’s maximum recognized for his roles withinside the movies Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, ‘And the Twilight Saga’.

He is the lead singer and guitarist for Counterfeit, a band he formed in 2015. Bower portrays Peter Ballard withinside the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things. The first version got here out on May 27th, and the second one got here out on July 1st. Bower’s courting together with his modern girlfriend, Ruby Quilter, piqued viewers’ interest.

Who Is Jamie Campbell Bower Dating?

Bower has been courting tattoo artist Ruby Quilter since 2018. As a tattoo artist, Quilter has almost 8 years of experience. Quilter began her tattoo apprenticeship at 21, as found out in her interview with Things & Ink in July 2018.

In November, they made their first public look like a pair on the London most desirable of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’. Aside from that, they have got saved their courting a mystery from the relaxation of the world.

Jamie, 33, is in his early thirties, and his lady friend is likewise in her past due twenties. Bower and Quilter aren’t extreme approximately marriage and like to pay attention to their boyfriend-lady friend courting for the time being.

Jamie Campbell Bower Relationship Timeline

Bower’s first dating turned into style with fashion dressmaker Zoe Graham once they commenced courting in 2007. They dated for 2 years before parting ways in early 2009.

Jamie then went on up to meet English actress Bonnie Wright. Bower introduced his engagement to Bonnie Wright in April 2011 after assembly at the set of Harry Potter. Their romance, however, did now no longer pass as predicted and did now no longer bring about marriage. One year later, the couple secretly separated and canceled their engagement in the year 2012.

Bower went directly to working with Lily Collins in ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. They dated for 5 years in an on-and-off dating earlier than they quit in 2018. Bower dated 3 girls among his 3 breakups with Zoe, Bonnie, and Lily.

Bower dated Zina Charkoplia, a Spanish version and style blogger, in 2013, Olivia Hann, a British occasions manager, from 2013 to 2014, and Matilda Lowther, a British version, from 2014 to 2017. Bower is presently courting tattoo artist Ruby Quilter whom you consider in 2018.

Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things

Jamie portrays the person of Peter Ballard, aka Henry Creel, withinside the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things. Bower’s function wasn’t simply a pleasant orderly at Hawkins Lab, as proven withinside the first episode of Stranger Things season 4. Later, Peter becomes found to be none other than Henry Creel, the primary check challenge Dr Brenner examined for his abilities. Eventually, he speedy turns into a critical part of the narrative whilst it’s far found out that he’s Henry, the son of Victor Creel, higher referred to as the monster Vecna.