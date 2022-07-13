0 SHARES Share Tweet

After the long 23 years of marriage, Steve Burton parted ways with his wife, Sheree Burton on July 8 and it turned out that the estranged couple had not signed a prenuptial agreement.

Highlighting the grounds for divorce as irreconcilable differences before the Orange County Superior Court, in which the Cybertracker alum,52, has clearly mentioned that he is looking for mutual consent with the fitness coach, for co-parenting and keeping their two kids, Brooklyn,7, and Jack, 16. However, the 18-year-old Daughter, Makena is free to decide with whom she wishes to live.

Steve Burton Asks For Joint Custody Of His Children

Sheree, the momager to 3, is now pregnant with a baby, but it turned out to be someone else’s, other than Burton.

The Jason Morgan of the General Hospital series has requested the court to revert the spousal support, once the split comes official. It was on Monday that news of The Last Castle star’s divorce went viral when one of the actor’s representatives shared the piece of information.

In May, the Soaps’ Most Unforgettable Love stories’ actor penned on his Instagram that he and his wife of 20 years are separated. He further continued by adding a couple more words of explanation to the former sentence he shared by revealing that Sheree was pregnant with her 4th child, for the biological father of the child was not himself and thus they have decided to part ways. The actor also requested privacy at the moment of his personal crisis.

It was while the General Hospital shoot that the long-time couple met for the first time, which was in 1999 and they got married in the early days of the year. After more than 2 decades, Steve was dismissed from performing the role of Jason Morgan as he didn’t follow the strict rules and regulations provided by the team of the General Hospital.

A source shared that Steve Burton was pushed away from the track of his lifeline all of a sudden, which literally altered the whole rhythm for him. Furthermore, the source added that The Young and The Restless actor was actually restless as he was removed from the used-to role, which made him realize that he has lost his freedom.

An insider also shared that Sheree was also not leading a normal life as she is not happy with the decision of divorce that the couple had to take. Though Sheree is to blame for the situation, it is not that very unusual for her to miss her partner and the atmosphere she had for 23 continuous years.

However, things are recently not favoring the couple, as they both are now in jeopardy.

Read More: