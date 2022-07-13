0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kimberley Marie Glass is an American indoor volleyball player and model who has been part of the U.S national team since May 2007. With her first Olympic appearance in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the team won a silver medal.

On Friday, July 8th, the Olympic medal winner was violently attacked by a Los Angeles homeless man as she was heading back after lunch from Downtown. Kim posted videos on her social media the next day which explained the intensity of the attack.

Man Charged With Felony For Allegedly Assaulting Kim Glass With’metal bolt’

She had a gash above her nose and a massive swollen eye and even had a few stitches right below her eyebrow. The 37-year-old player explained in the video that currently, she has no issues with eyesight but had to get great stitches from the doctor. She even shared that after the attack she received great support and care from her friends and family which gratified her.

Semeon Tesfamariam is a 51-year-old homeless Los Angeles man who attacked the player with a metal object. He has been charged with a felony count of assault after the attack as the statement even included great bodily injuries.

According to the latest news reports, Tesfamariam was earlier sentenced for felony assault in 2018 and again in 2019. Currently, he was out on parole after a state prison term when he allegedly attacked the Olympic medalist.

As per the news released by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Tuesday, the homeless man had a troublesome history of attacking random people on the streets with dangerous weapons. And that was the same thing that happened with Kim.

Gascón claims that the behavior of the attacker seems to have escalated with time. He called the current unprovoked attack brutal and even stated that they have requested the court to imprison him to safeguard the public. Gascón declared that the court has granted their request and the man is currently held in prison without bail.

The incident took place last Friday when the Olympic medal winner was returning after lunch with a friend. She said that the man looked at her with hateful eyes and something felt wrong with him.

And as she turned to her friend to inform her about this, she got hit by something big like a metal bolt or a pipe. The attack was quick and she had no idea what just happened. Kim Glass recalled that the man was not at all close to her while attacking and he literally swung the thing from the streets which took her down and out.

Right after the attack, a group of people approached the place and seized the man until the police and emergency service reached the incident spot. Kim even said that she received support from good Samaritans at the scene.

From the video posted by Glass on social media, the player said that got multiple fractures including the one on her right eyebrow and upper cheek from the alleged attack. She made fun of herself in the video saying that she looks like ET and even made sure to make awareness.

She asked her followers to be safe out in the streets as her attack was uninformed. She even claimed that there are so many mentally weak people roaming the streets. Kim continued that people shouldn’t be feared while going out but have to be safe about their surroundings.

The case was taken seriously and the hearing was initially scheduled for Tuesday. But, as there was doubt declared concerning the defendant’s ability to stand trial, the hearing was postponed to 17th August. Tesfamariam will be given 11 years of imprisonment if he is convicted. Kim’s alleged attack case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

