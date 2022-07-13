0 SHARES Share Tweet

Chicago West and North both wore similar high-end Balenciaga handbags as they went out with their famous mother.

In the fashion department, North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are holding their own! Kim Kardashian, 41, and her three youngsters were spotted leaving a New York City restaurant on Tuesday, July 12th.

North & Chicago West Rock S$3K Balenciaga Purses

Along with their mother, the children carried black Balenciaga purses, each worth $3,000! Outfits: North and Chicago wore black pants and short-sleeved shirts in the pictures Chicago opted for high buns and grey boots, while North opted for long braids, sunglasses, and big platform heels for her outing with the girls.

North and Chicago were photographed holding hands and holding hands in another shot. A bodyguard protected Kim as she left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in a grey tank top and cargo trousers and boots.

North and Chicago aren’t only coordinating their outfits with high-end accessories; they’re also spending a lot of time on their hair and makeup. In a recent Instagram image by their mother, Kim Kardashian, the two were shown sleeping face-to-face.

This morning, when I woke up, I found my children curled up in the same position in my bed. Kim accompanied the July 3 Instagram upload with a double love emoji: “Nothing better!” It appears like the sisters are becoming close as they become older. In a heartwarming TikTok video from December, the two of them became close friends while playing dolls.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s public divorce was completed on March 2 after months of tumult. Even Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson 28, seems to be getting along with North and Chicago and their brothers Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. When North and Saint went out for a ride in April, the former Saturday Night Live cast member was there to capture the moment on camera.

Meanwhile, the renowned twins might be in for even more major changes in the near future. Kim and Pete are already “debating” moving in together, a source close to the couple tells It only makes sense for Kim and Pete to discuss about moving in together because they spend all of their free time together, a source told HL in June, adding that Pete is already a close friend of the kids.

In the time Pete has spent with her children, he has been infatuated with them. Seeing how wonderfully they all get along makes her feel like Pete is a big kid herself,” they added.

