0 SHARES Share Tweet

Khloe Kardashian said, “There’s no point in looking back” as she posed in a beautiful silver one-piece that showed off her curves.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t seem to be slowing down with her hot swimsuit pictures. On July 12, the 38-year-old founder of Good American shared another photo from her birthday trip to Turks and Caicos with her family.

Khloe Kardashian Wears a Sexy Swimsuit!!

This time, she was wearing a silver one-piece with a very low back. As she stood in calm turquoise water, she turned away from the camera and ran her manicured hands through her short blonde hair. She wrote in the caption of the beautiful photo, “There’s no point in looking back.”

There’s no way to know what the mysterious message is about, but it could be a response to the rumors that she’s giving Tristan Thompson, the father of her 4-year-old daughter True, another chance.

After Khloe’s birthday, she posted a picture of dozens of pink peonies on her Instagram Story and thanked Tristan for them. Fans were shocked. Khloe quickly deleted the photo and re-posted it without the NBA star’s name. But fans had already seen the post and made up stories about how they might be dating.

The dating rumors started and confirmed on July 1 that Khloe is dating again. A source told HL that Khloe looks and feels better than ever and doesn’t see anything wrong with dating again. “The only thing she’s still looking for is the right person to share her life with.”

Khloe Kardashian has been thinking about her birthday trip for the past few days. On July 9, she flew to paradise on her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet with True, her brother Rob Kardashian, 35, and his 5-year-old daughter Dream.

Kim Kardashian, who is 41 years old, wore the same black bikini as Khloe on July 10 and posed with her. Kim wrote “Khloé’s Bday Trip” on a group of pictures of her and her sister doing things like giving the peace sign and playing in the water.

As was said above, Khloe has also been sharing a lot of hot bikini photos. On July 9, she posted several photos on Instagram of herself floating in the water while wearing a black one-piece and holding what looked like a party-looking frozen drink with the caption “Do Not Disturb… We are having fun.” Some photos also showed Khloe, Dream, and her cousins having fun in the water.

Two days later, Khloe posed in a tiny black triangle bikini on the bow of a big private yacht surrounded by more turquoise water. She danced to Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin'” in a video that was linked to the post. “Fun fact: I love Michael McDonald,” she wrote under the steamy photos.

Read more: