Attack on Titan: The Final Season’s second season has concluded, but there is still more to come. Part three of the popular anime’s final season will be broadcast soon, according to recent announcements. The closing episode of the critically acclaimed anime series, Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Arc, will premiere in 2023.

Attack On Titan Season 5 Third Installment Has Been Confirmed!!

The news was made on the official Attack on Titan Twitter page after the Japanese airing of the final episode of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2. The news, which was made via a tweet, contained new promotional graphics and teaser videos for the final season. The anime series, which has been running for more than a decade, is approaching the end of its run.

Is the release date for Part 3 or a movie yet Confirmed?

Attack on Titan’s final episode has been cloaked in secrecy. Even though the second half is finished, there is still work to be done on the final nine chapters. In the English version of the official announcement, “Part 3” has been included. “Kanketsu-hen,” on the other hand, is the Japanese phrase for it (conclusion). As a result, fans aren’t sure whether this new project will be a television show or a movie.

Is Attack On Titan Season 5 Coming Back?

Unfortunately, after Season 5, AoT will not be returning. The series covers the full manga in four seasons. Eren’s quest for vengeance against the Titans has finally come to an end. They opted not to bring the original back for its namesake because there are no more accounts to tell and the other spin-offs aren’t as well-known or sought after.

Is a Movie Project for Attack On Titan Season 5 in the Works?

As of this writing, the Attack on Titan film is the only thing on fans’ minds. Part 3 will almost certainly be adapted into a film. This is backed by the fact that there isn’t enough material to fill a complete season. In addition, each season of Attack on Titan features a total of 12 episodes. As a result, without the conclusion of a unique storyline, nine episodes cannot supply enough content for a complete season.

What Will Be The End Result?

Mikasa and Armin meet with Eren after the events of Rumbling. They wanted to know if he was going to kill us all or not. Rumbling had to be turned on because he couldn’t think of anything else to do. For more than two thousand years, he obeyed King Fritz’s orders, bolstering the Titans’ supremacy. But she couldn’t do anything about it. She had a responsibility to safeguard people’s lives. As a result, she was the one who killed Eren.

