Takagi and Nishikata are good friends in middle school who spend every day together. Takagi will be able to tell them exactly what makes Nishikata tick, and how they can use that information to pull pranks on him and spread the shaggy dog story around because she knows Nishikata so well. While Nishikata swears to make a magnificent comeback someday, he seems unconcerned with the taunting for the time being, and the two’s friendship grows.

When Will Teasing Master Takagi-San Season 3 Be Released?

After the success of Season 1 of “Teasing Master Takagi-san,” a second season followed shortly, debuting in mid-2019. After then, there was a long wait before fans even knew Season three was on the way, owing to a manufacturing setback caused by COVID-19. While years may not appear to be a long time in the world of anime, where distinct series like “Attack on Titan” can span four years or more between seasons, it is still a long time, especially when a brand new season of your favorite show might be a welcome break from the plague and work.

Thankfully, the major dependable teaser trailer for “Teasing Master Takagi-san” has now been released, offering a sneak glimpse at new episodes while waiting for them, as well as other wonderful surprises. Season 3 of “Teasing Master Takagi-san” will premiere in January 2022, as shown in the video. It’s unclear how many episodes will be included in the new season; however, given that Seasons 1 and 2 both contained around 12 episodes, Season 3 will most likely be about the same length. On top of that, the respectable video also uncovered that a “Teasing Master Takagi-san” film may be released in 2022, which is a piece of icing on the cake for fans who have largely ignored the series in recent years.

What characters might appear in the anime’s third season?

The story of “Teasing Master Takagi-san” is told through Takagi and Nishikata, two friendly friends. Nishikata is a typical boy who flushes and embarrasses easily, which Takagi takes advantage of. He’s nervous and always anxious about what other people think of him, as seen by the expression on his face.

Takagi, on the other hand, is intelligent and self-assured, and despite her independence, she remains steadfastly on Nishikata’s side, which may have something to do with her overwhelming weight bearing down on him. While she taunts Nishikata every day, she never goes too far, which is why they’re such good friends. But, for the time being, Nishikata seems to be unaware of Takagi’s deeper feelings.

The duo’s everyday escapades take place at college and various locales around town, thus there is a slew of supporting characters who pop up from time to time. Mina, Yukari, Sanae, Nakai, and Mano are some of the more commonplace companions.

