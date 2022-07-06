0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick were seen celebrating the 4th of July near their home in the Hamptons.

A black one-piece swimsuit was seen on Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress, who is 57 years old, and her husband Matthew Broderick spent Monday celebrating the 4th of July near their home in the Hamptons area.

Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Black Swimsuit In Hamptons

She pulled down the spaghetti straps on her $445 Malia Mills swimsuit to make it look like she was getting a more even tan as she sat on a beach towel in front of a white and black striped umbrella and looked out over the ocean.

The star of “Sex and the City” also didn’t look like she was wearing any makeup. She hid her eyes behind a pair of wire glasses and wore her highlighted blonde hair in a loose bun.

Matthew was sitting on a beach chair with the same print as the trendy umbrella while he talked to his wife. The actor from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off wore bright red swim trunks, a blue t-shirt, and a beige fedora.

At one point, the actress looked like Sarah Jessica Parker was relaxing at the beach while lying on her back and reading a book.

Sarah Jessica Parker has always been honest about how she feels about getting older, especially when it comes to body positivity. “I don’t worry about getting older.

In an interview with InStyle magazine that came out on June 22, she said, “I mean, that’s God’s honest truth.”

“I have to think about it because of what I do for a living and because other people seem to want me to think about it or because they’re thinking about my age,” Sarah Jessica Parker said.

In…And Just Like That, her character Carrie had a hard time with getting older, especially after she got hurt and talked to a plastic surgeon about possible work. The writer, who was based on Candace Bushnell, decided to pass in the end.

Sarah also told the online magazine, “It doesn’t mean I’m crazy or that I live in a fake world where I’m stuck in amber and can’t change.”

“I’ve asked a lot of my body in front of and behind the camera and on stage. I’ve been running, jumping, and working out for about 40 years. I can feel it,” she said.

