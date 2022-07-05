Who Is Piers Morgan? Net Worth, Age, Career, Wife, Children, And More

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Piers Stefan O’Meara was born on March 30, 1965, in the English county of Surrey. He moved with his family to Newick. A few months after he was born, he moved to Sussex, England.

He had a Catholic upbringing. His father was a dentist named Vincent Eamonn O’Meara.

He Went To The Chailey School And Then To Harlow College

He died when Morgan was only 11 months old. Glynne Pughe-Morgan is the man that his mother remarried.

Piers took the last name of his stepfather. He went to the Chailey School and then to Harlow College to study journalism.

Piers Morgan Career

In 1985, Morgan became a reporter for the South London News. In 1988, he started working for The Sun as a freelancer. By 1994, he was working full-time at the Sun, where he wrote the “Bizarre” column in the style of a tabloid.

Morgan didn’t always like movies or pop music, but he became known as the “Friend of the Stars” because he was so good at self-promotion.

Piers Morgan was often in photos with famous people like Madonna, David Bowie, Sylvester Stallone, Paul McCartney, and others. He became editor of the News of the World in January 1994.

Rupert Murdoch put him in charge of that job himself. He was 29 years old and the youngest editor of a national newspaper in 50 years.

He became known for being nosy and blunt and not caring about the privacy of famous people.

In 1995, he quit the News of the World after pictures of Catherine Victoria Lockwood, who was then Charles, Earl Spencer’s wife, leaving a Surrey rehab center were published. This was against the rules for how editors should act.

Piers Morgan’s Net Worth

Piers Morgan is thought to have a net worth of $30 million. Piers Morgan’s current contract with talkTV gives him a $4 million salary every year.

Rupert Murdoch gave Piers Morgan the job of editor of the News of the World when he was 29 years old. This made him the youngest editor of a major British newspaper in more than 50 years.

Piers Morgan Wife

Piers is married to Celia Walden, who was born in 1975 and is a journalist, novelist, and critic.

Piers used to be married to Marion Shalloe, who worked as a hospital ward sister. They got married in 1991.

But after a few years, the marriage fell apart, and the couple split up in 2004 and got divorced in 2008.

Piers Morgan Children

Piers has four kids: three sons with his first wife, Marion, and a daughter with his second and current wife, Celia.

Spencer, his oldest son, seems to be taking after his father’s fiery social commentary. He was born in 1993. Stanley, his second son, was born in 1997, and Albert, his third son, was born in 2002.

While Elise, his daughter, was born in 2010.

Read More: