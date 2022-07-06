22.6 C
Guns N’ Roses Postponed Glasgow Show ‘Due To Illness And Medical Advice’

By: Nancy Erin

Guns N’ Roses is an American hard-core rock band from Los Angeles, California. The band was formed in 1985 and later signed to Geffen Records in 1986. At that time, the band included vocalist Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, and drummer Steven Adler. 

In the initial years, the band’s hedonism and rebelliousness were likened to the early Rolling Stones, earning them the nickname, “The World’s Most Dangerous Band.” currently, the band’s lineup includes Slash, McKagan, Rose, Slash, McKagan, drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide including 45 million in the United States, thus making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. 

Guns N’ Roses Scotland Concert Cancelled Due To Illness

Recently, the team was all set to perform their gig on the 5th of July at Glasgow Green, Scotland. But the show got canceled due to ‘illness’ and ‘medical advice.’ The news about the cancellation was posted on their official social media pages and it went, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022.

As the team was aware that the cancellation could astound their fans, they ensured that they are working on rescheduling the show. They even asked the fans to hold on to their tickets and wait for further updates. The band even appreciated the fans for understanding the situation and the patience they had. 

Last week the Red Hot Chilli Peppers also canceled their Bellahouston Concert due the same reason. Earlier this week, the band’s frontman Axl Rose revealed to the gig-goers on Saturday night, at the ‘Patience’ band’s concert held at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that he had struggled with his voice and was in poor health and thus had to sleep at the venue.

The band performed in London both on Friday and Saturday together with a surprise guest. Carrie Underwood, an American Country Singer, joined the band on the first day and performed “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and one of the night’s curtain calls, “Paradise City.” She visited the United Kingdom for the promotion of her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, all set to release on June 10.

Guns N’ Roses’ frontman Axl Rose introduced the singer to the crowd by addressing, “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood.” Underwood was known to cover the band at her own live performances. 

GN’R’s 1987 classic “Sweet Child” topped the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for the first time earlier this year after being included in the trailer for the upcoming Marvel Entertainment film, Thor: Love and War. 

During the press time, no additional information about the unspecified illness has been shared that resulted in the cancellation. The band still has two more shows left on their European Tour in 2022. One is to be held on Friday, July 8, a gig in Munich, and the other on Sunday, July 10 in Milan.

Other than the Guns N’ Roses’s gig, the Glasgow Green is all set to play host to the TRNSMT Festival scheduled to be held this weekend. 

