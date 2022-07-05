Katie Price Speeding Charge Dismissed In Court As ‘No Evidence Offered’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The two court charges were dismissed against Katie Price as there is no proper evidence to prove the allegations charged against the glamour model.

Katie, 44, had been charged for exceeding the speed limit of 60mph, last September, and the other one count of failing to submit the information on 26 January 2022. The hearing was at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and due to no evidence submitted, the two cases filed against her got dismissed.

Katie Price Two Court Charges Dismissed As Of No Evidence

Last September, Katie crashed her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex and was then handed a suspended sentence.

She was then given a prison sentence of 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement sessions and 100 hours of unpaid work which need to be completed within the next 12 months, which is a whole year.

She was even disqualified from driving for two long years and was given a community order to pay the amount of £85 at Lewes Crown Court.

Recently she was spotted in Thailand with her boyfriend Carl Woods. The couple seemed to have a great time and was enjoying a shopping trip.

Last month, Katie needed to face a potential jail sentence, right after she got warned she pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. Afterward, she messaged Michelle Penticost, her ex, Kieran Hayler’s fiancee.

The court was given an order to pay £1,500 costs.

Nicholas Hamblin said that his client, Katie had pleaded guilty to the breach but got confused and it was a misunderstanding that thought the restraining order gets work in both ways.

Nicholas even opened up his voice about Katie that she went to Priory Clinic seeking help for her emotional problems which took her really down.

Katie Price Reveals About Her Disorder

The reports show that she was suffering from anxiety and depressive disorder. Katie was all in her bad times. She then tried hard to cope with her emotions. She even did her best to mind her wording and doings that did not react in the way she used to show in the very same case.

At that time, Nicholas, her attorney, revealed some new points about Katie Price that she is having two different personalities. The public one and the other is the vulnerable one of being in the vast public eye. No matter what, she always sticks every day in the public eye.

Mooney, the honorable Judge, said he needs to know her complete background before the hearing.

Nicholas already submitted her background history to the court up on demand. He then said that Katie has undergone various worse mental and physical conditions right at the time of the offense.

READ MORE: