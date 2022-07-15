0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rebel Wilson is on top of the world with her rumored girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, the fashion, and jewelry designer, who is pushing the giant golden swing for her.

The Senior Years actress,42, is on the seventh cloud with Ramona, staring at each other with wide smiles on their faces overfilled with joy. The couple was looking happy as Larry, spending a nighttime delight of which Rebel shared a 12-second clip on her Instagram this Thursday.

Rebel Wilson Thanks Girlfriend Ramona Agruma In Sweet Video

The video was captioned such that Rebel was thanking Ramona for pushing her on the swing. The Pitch Perfect star also wrote that she likes everything done along with her girlfriend, though that does not make any sense at times. The caption was coupled with a unique hashtag that read, #R&R, which implies R of Rebel and R of Ramona.

In May, the actress told the media that she was seeing someone, however, no further details about the lover were at the time revealed, not even the name. Rebel Wilson added that the pair used to exchange their words through phones, which she considers an old-school type, but then the actress said that those little things were quite romantic.

In the casual discussion, she explained that she found a partner who heightens her self-worth and who is equal to her in aspects, that in no way can be compared with her exes, with whom she had to adjust.

The artiste ascribed that not all of her exes were toxic, but at times only, she had to put up with them and the differences are visible enough now as Rebel is currently in a healthy relationship, unlike her previous ones.

Rebel Wilson shared an affectionate picture with Ramona in June on Instagram with a cute caption that revealed her interest in women. She said that her path was mistaken as she was until now searching for a Disney prince, whereas, she should have searched for a Disney princess instead.

The actress confirmed her romantic relationship with the designer by adding the hashtag, #loveislove, along with her expressive caption.

After the revelation, many sources appeared to be claiming that the dished couple were seen attending the Super Bowl LVI, hand in hand in February, and certain other sources also told that Rebel and Ramona started their relationship in January.

Recently an insider opened up about her recent romantic relationship with Rebel, which looked like the actress is much more comfortable with her current partner than with her former boyfriends.

One of her friends was reported to have told the source that they have never seen Rebel that happier before and that she is in an incredible place as of now.

Rebel had a brief affair with Jacob Busch, with whom she had to split her ways within 4 months from going official.

Read More: