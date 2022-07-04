0 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier this June, Rebel Wilson revealed through her social media that she has found her love. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ alum posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram. With her post, she revealed that she is dating a woman, and it is none other than the renowned fashion designer, Ramona Agruma.

While sharing the picture, she even quoted that for all this time she thought that she was searching for a Disney Prince, but only later did she find out that all she really wanted was a Disney Princess. She even added the hashtag #loveislove. The picture had the duo smiling as they posed for the camera.

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Put On 3 kg On Her Holidays

After the great disclosure about her relationship, fans and friends came with wishes and regards as the actress starts her new phase in life. Several celebrities have extended their love for the new couple in the comment section of the post. Ramona is a well-known designer and founder of the Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand named Lemon Ve Limon.

Recently, Rebel Wilson came up with another post that reveals the actress’ honest views on her weight gain on the vacation with her girlfriend. In her update, the 42-year-old actress discloses a photo of her standing nearby a pool in a pink and white swimsuit. Wilson cautioned that she has just noticed that she put on 3kgs on her holidays as she stays in an amazing all-inclusive resort and that she had lost all her self-control.

She even continued that even though she gained a little weight, she can get up the next day and do some workouts with proper hydration and healthy food.

She even expressed, “I love myself and it doesn’t help to be hard on yourself. But I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much.” she even added, “But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you.” The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress concluded her words with a simple self-love reminder for her fans.

She asked them to try their best to be healthy and never to be hard on themselves. She even asked them to be the better version of their own.

Rebel Wilson Health And Wellness Journey

Since 2020, the actress has been documenting her health and wellness journey through social media. And in May she disclosed her desire to become a mother that unfolded the reason for her weight loss. It was after consulting her fertility doctor, that she came to know that she had better chances of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she loses her weight. And she also had to be healthier than in her current situation.

At first, she felt that the doctor was so rude and was taken aback. But once given a thought, the doctor was right and she was carrying around excess weight. She even disclosed that the greatest inspiration behind her weight loss is not just her needs but the thought of a future child’s needs.

Wilson was suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome which could affect her fertility. She undertook a ‘year of health’ in 2020 and finally lost around 80 lbs. The actress even expressed that there were no certain weight goals but rather she wanted to be a healthier version of herself.

Currently, the actress is venturing on summer adventures along with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. She even shares a roller coaster of photos and videos from their stay in Belek, Turkey. The duo also visited Cappadocia, Turkey earlier this week. As per the reports, the couple were dating since this January and have even attended the Super Bowl LVI in February. As per Wilson’s friends, the duo is sharing a serious relationship and is so happy together. They are even happy to see Wilson feeling secure with someone.

READE MORE: