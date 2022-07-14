0 SHARES Share Tweet

Businessman, Michael Armand Hammer’s son, Armie Hammer has reportedly joined as a timeshare salesman at Morritt’s resort.

According to the latest information shared by the source, the Call Me By Your Name actor is working in a cubicle to meet the ends of his family. The insider stated that Hammer, 35, was staying in a hotel, close to his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chamber’s home, where his two sons are living with their mom.

What Happened To Armie Hammer?

The actor is flat broke and has taken the offer at the Cayman Islands as he is no longer living with his forefather’s cash stack. He was dragged into a sexual scam last year, following which his acting career was destructed.

He is also expelled from the family and currently has no access to use a single penny from the $800 million net worth of the oil-baron, late grandfather.

Armie Hammer Movies

Armie Hammer Movies He has pushed away from many projects like The Offer, a Paramount plus series, and whatnot, his own agency showed their back at him after his sexual allegation became a fuzz talk among everyone.

Although his attorney, Andrew Brettler, completely denied it when he was asked about the current earnings of the actor, Hammer was clicked wearing a clerk’s uniform before the resort he is working for, along with another man who was dressed in similar clothing.

Another slew of photographs was shared previously in which the Rebecca star was seen indulging in a serious discussion, with a guy who seems like a potential customer of the company. Armie Hammer was spotted in the same blue-polo-necked T-shirt, which could be the uniform that he is compelled to wear every workday. His fees are reported to be $2020 a week or $21,000 for a 10- year vacation.

The job joining was a simple rumor at first when the Morritt resort’s brochure had the actor’s photo stuck, introducing him as a personal concierge. Following the widespread of Hammer’s career change, his attorney rejected the claims saying the actor is not a worker there. Armie Hammer also added that the brochure was a funny prank created by his pals in the Cayman Island hotel.

However, a random tweet was seen that was penned about Hammer being the concierge for her in-laws, who went to Cayman Island for the vacation. The alleged brochure included exclusive discount coupons, along with a list of adventures like excursions, deep sea fishing, swimming with the dolphins, and many more.

The former couple Armie Hammer and Chamber parted their ways in 2020 after he was caught red-handed cheating on her. The very next year, many allegations came his way that claimed the sexual assaults he has committed so far, which stood as a mountain on his smooth road of evolving career.

