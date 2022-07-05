0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan came to a star-studded Fourth of July Revolve/Bootsy Bellows celebration at Nobu in Malibu in casual attire. Wearing an Italian flag-emblazoned T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, 54-year-old Ray appeared at the party. While getting out of his car, Creed’s 35-year-old newly single actor showed off his remarkable muscle tone in a white tank top.

Jamie Foxx And Michael B. Jordan Appeared Together In Fourth Of July Bash!

Kevin Hart, 42, and Eniko Hart, 37, his wife of six years, were also in attendance. Attendees can enjoy food, drink, and music from well-known DJs at this yearly extravaganza.

Two diamond chains with the letters C and A, as well as a glittery watch and a silver bracelet, completed Foxx’s ensemble. The actor wore a pair of faintly tinted sunglasses to protect his eyes from the hot California heat.

He wore a black windbreaker as the weather turned cool, as he was born Eric Marlon Bishop. During the event, Jordan opted for a short-sleeve shirt decorated with numerous country flags, white slacks, and Nike sneakers to conceal his muscles.

The ex-boyfriend of Lori Harvey completed his ensemble with a gold chain, round sunglasses, and a watch on his wrist. Diamond stud earrings completed the California native’s glitzy outfit.

After nearly 2 years of dating, Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up. In contrast, Hart attended the event in an all-white ensemble, which he accessorized with beautiful Gucci sneakers.

A gold and brown pair of sunglasses and a gold watch completed the Man from Toronto actor’s look.

As he made his way inside the gathering, the harried businessman carried his cellphone in one hand.

High-collar white dress with fringe at the hem and clear stilettos were his wife’s outfit of choice.

For the evening, she opted for straight, shoulder-length black hair that was parted down the center.

A white watch complimented the color of her pedicure, and she wore it as an accessory. Additionally, she had her nails painted in a bright shade of pink.

When it comes to fashion, hip-hop sensation Wiz Khalifa, who is 34 years old, never fails to impress.

He wore white denim and light grey boots with a gold and diamond chain, and he also wore a large watch.

Both YG and Tyga arrived at the event together, with Kylie Jenner‘s ex sporting an athletic white ensemble that matched the event’s attire.

The silver motorcycle-style sunglasses Tyga is wearing are huge, as are the diamond chains that he wears.

The singer of the hit song “Suu Whoop” wore a white shirt and jeans with a red pair of glittering boots as an accent.

