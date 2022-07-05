24.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Spotted!!! Jamie Foxx And Michael B. Jordan Appeared Together In Fourth Of July Bash!

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan came to a star-studded Fourth of July Revolve/Bootsy Bellows celebration at Nobu in Malibu in casual attire. Wearing an Italian flag-emblazoned T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, 54-year-old Ray appeared at the party. While getting out of his car, Creed’s 35-year-old newly single actor showed off his remarkable muscle tone in a white tank top.

Kevin Hart, 42, and Eniko Hart, 37, his wife of six years, were also in attendance. Attendees can enjoy food, drink, and music from well-known DJs at this yearly extravaganza.

Two diamond chains with the letters C and A, as well as a glittery watch and a silver bracelet, completed Foxx’s ensemble. The actor wore a pair of faintly tinted sunglasses to protect his eyes from the hot California heat.

He wore a black windbreaker as the weather turned cool, as he was born Eric Marlon Bishop. During the event, Jordan opted for a short-sleeve shirt decorated with numerous country flags, white slacks, and Nike sneakers to conceal his muscles.

The ex-boyfriend of Lori Harvey completed his ensemble with a gold chain, round sunglasses, and a watch on his wrist. Diamond stud earrings completed the California native’s glitzy outfit.

After nearly 2 years of dating, Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up. In contrast, Hart attended the event in an all-white ensemble, which he accessorized with beautiful Gucci sneakers.

A gold and brown pair of sunglasses and a gold watch completed the Man from Toronto actor’s look.

As he made his way inside the gathering, the harried businessman carried his cellphone in one hand.

High-collar white dress with fringe at the hem and clear stilettos were his wife’s outfit of choice.

For the evening, she opted for straight, shoulder-length black hair that was parted down the center.

A white watch complimented the color of her pedicure, and she wore it as an accessory. Additionally, she had her nails painted in a bright shade of pink.

When it comes to fashion, hip-hop sensation Wiz Khalifa, who is 34 years old, never fails to impress.

He wore white denim and light grey boots with a gold and diamond chain, and he also wore a large watch.

Both YG and Tyga arrived at the event together, with Kylie Jenner‘s ex sporting an athletic white ensemble that matched the event’s attire.

The silver motorcycle-style sunglasses Tyga is wearing are huge, as are the diamond chains that he wears.

The singer of the hit song “Suu Whoop” wore a white shirt and jeans with a red pair of glittering boots as an accent.

