Old Friends Reunion, Larsa Pippen, And Scott Disick!!

Recently, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen has been spotted countless times with Scott Disick.

Pippen unveiled the curtain of secrecy about meeting Scott, which she finally explained in a show by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamara Judge.

Pippen Also Explained That The Miami Meetup With Scott Disick

When asked why she is recently spotted at many places with Scott, she replied that both of them had known each other for years and are close friends who are simply trying to reconnect after a long time apart.

She also remarked that both of their kids are also really close. As a result, she expects that their friendship will go a long way.

Pippen also explained that the Miami meetup with Scott Disick was also for the same purpose: to catch up with each other’s current life situations. She also remarked that both of them had a perfect time in Miami and enjoyed the vibe.

What Happened During The Miami Meetup?

Back in April, both the actors got together and finally met up. In a later interview, Larsa Pippen remarked that she had gotten a surprise text from the famous American actor that his acting for his new movie had just finished, and he was just five minutes from her location. He had asked her to choose between “Talking over dinner” or “a poolside chat.” The 47 years old Larsa Marie designer Pippen finally decided to go over his location and start chatting directly.

She had later told the media that, after a very long time, she had been able to talk with someone and laugh openly. Scott’s personality is very dazzling, and one can easily get attracted to such a personality. She later commented about Scott Disick’s nature in an interview.

They were mainly talking about their kids and family, as per reports. They spent more than an hour chatting with each other and catching up on current life situations.

Larsa Pippen’s Family,

Larsa is popularly known for her ex-husband Scottie Pippen; an NBA retired athlete who played for the teams.

She had once revealed that she has a total of four children with her ex-husband Scottie. Out of our children, three of them were boys, and one was a girl. Their names include,

Scotty Jr.

Preston Pippen

Justin Pippen

Sophia Pippen

There are the children of the former television personality, who is now about 47 years old.

As per the reports, she finally divorced her ex-husband Scottie at the beginning of this year after their final splitting, which occurred in 2018.

The couple also split back in 2016, after which their relationship soured, but they later managed to get in love again after prolonged therapy. Still, finally, they broke their ways this year.

Due to the split, she also has appeared quite distressed in the public eye, as per reports.

Pippen has also revealed that she once again started to date someone to fall in love, but the latter refused to disclose the name of her current dating partner during an interview. But, she gave everyone a clue as she remarked that her current date would appear on RHOM very soon.

