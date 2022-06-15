The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial that took place in the US over the last few weeks with Depp emerging victorious, has been nothing short of a spectacle for the masses. For those following the trial, the breakdown of their relationship was an ugly obsession entertained by memes and hashtags on all social media platforms.

After losing the multi-million dollar defamation trial, Amber Heard has finally given her first post-trial interview to Savannah Guthrie last week speaking out about all that she feels and all the injustices. A few segments of the interview session with NCB’s Guthrie have been previewed on the Today show which was aired on Tuesday and Wednesday and an hour-long special of the full interview is scheduled for 8 pm EST on Friday, 17 June.

After a six-week defamation trial followed by 3 days of deliberations, the jury in Fairfax County in Virginia sided with Depp. During the trial period, Depp said that Heard ruined his career by implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and added that he was the real victim. For this, he sued Heard for $50m and Heard countersued him for $100m by delineating the episodes of the physical assault she had encountered in their relationship.

But, at the end of the trial, the jury found the claims of Johnny Depp trustworthy and sided with him on all his defamation complaints. They handed Amber Heard only a partial win in her countersuit.

Guthrie during the interview said to Heard that though most viewers were too much interested in the trial, some of them viewed both Depp and Heard without any respect and were frankly disgusted. Guthrie also added that people felt no sympathy for the. To this, Heard replied that she knows people looked upon them as ‘Hollywood brats’ but she said that more issues were going on.

During the interview, Heard stood up to her statement and said that she will hold onto her testimony in the trial “to my dying day” and went on to say that the case was about the right to free speech. She also states that with the trial being broadcasted on social media, even the best jurors might get confused and would have found it difficult to avoid.

With her losing the defamation trial, Heard said that it was outrageous and every statement and decision made there treated her “less than human”. She openly acknowledges that she wasn’t confident during the trial but repeated that she spoke only the truth. Guthrie shooted challenging questions to Heard and said that the law doesn’t protect the rights of people who lie and ruin the reputation of others. To all the allegations and questions, Amber Heard firmly expressed that she always stood for truth and said the same.

