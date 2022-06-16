We got exciting news for you. Beyonce is back! The icon is coming back to the world of music!

Beyonce, or what everyone calls her Queen B announced that she is making her comeback on July 29 with her new project Renaissance. Beyonce who recently removed her profile picture from all of her social media pages changed her bio into ‘Act I Renaissance 7.29’.

Beyonce Is Back! Beyonce Announces Return With New Project!

Although the singer hasn’t made any official announcement about the new album, this is enough to make her fans jump with excitement and happiness. Shortly after Queen B changed her bio, many music platforms including Apple Music and Spotify shared a post in which it is written ‘Act I Renaissance 7.29’. Spotify shared the post with the caption, “The countdown has officially begun. Beyonce’s back July 29”. This post confirmed the dates on which the album will be released.

In July, she will release Act I of her Renaissance album, which means it is going to be one part of the project that she will be releasing in July. Neither the singer nor any of the music streaming platforms have shared details of the album. This has made fans of Queen B more eager and curious about Renaissance. Renaissance is Beyonce’s most anticipated album as it has been 6 years since she released an album. Many fans are expecting that Renaissance is going to be nothing but a record-breaker.

Although the singer hasn’t given out any information about what her new album would be about, fans have already dug an interview with Beyonce where she gave a hint of what Renaissance is going to be about. In the interview, the singer said, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to run away, travel, love, and laugh again.

I feel like a renaissance is emerging, and I want to be a part of nurturing that escape somehow”. The Crazy In Love singer has also said that she has been in the studio for one and a half years. There are a few reports that say that there will be 16 tracks in Beyonce’s new album but the singer hasn’t confirmed any of these reports. Fans are expecting that since the singer has removed her profile picture from all of the social media handles, she might put the promo picture of Renaissance as her profile picture and might even post a few promo videos.

Beyonce released her last album Lemonade in 2016 and it was a record-breaker that showcased many themes including black feminism and African-American culture. Lemonade was named Beyonce’s most acclaimed album and was also named the greatest album of the 2010s by many critics.

The album featured many hit songs and has also featured her husband Jay-Z in the album. Fans are expecting that Beyonce’s going to break her own record with Renaissance and just like Lemonade, Renaissance is going to be the greatest album of the 2020s.