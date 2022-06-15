Netflix Is Expanding Its Squid Game Franchise With A New Squid Game Reality Show!!!

When fans haven’t still gotten over the excitement of the Squid Game coming back, Netflix has dropped another bomb. Netflix is expanding the Squid Game franchise and has announced a reality series Squid Game: The Challenge which has games that are inspired by the show. But it is not only the reality series that has made the fans excited but its cash prize, which is $4.5m.

This is the biggest cash prize in the history of reality shows which the contestant will be able to win by competing in some silly games. Unlike the Squid Game series, the show will not kill anyone who fails at the game. There won’t be a death or life situation in Squid Game: The Challenge.

The creators of Squid Game: The Challenge have said the worst fate that the participants of the reality series might face would be going back home empty-handed. The creators of the reality series also said that the show is greatly inspired by Squid Game but will also have innovations. The creators added that they are grateful for the support that the Squid Game series’s director Dong Hyuk has given them in developing the reality series.

According to Netflix, Squid Game: New Challenge will consist of 10 episodes that have games similar to the ones in Squid Game. The show will have 456 contestants from all over the world who are competing for the $4.5m cash prize. The reality show is set to be conducted in the United Kingdom and will have only English-speaking contestants. From the little information that has already been released on the reality show, it seems like Squid Game: New Challenge is going to be a reality show that we have never seen.

On 12 June 2022, Netflix announced that they are all set to release the second season of Squid Game with a short teaser on social media platforms with the caption, “On your marks. Get set. Green Light. Squid Game Continues”. They also shared a note from the director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, in which he thanked the fans around the world for making Squid Game the most popular series ever and also announced that season 2 is coming. He also hints that there will be many new characters in season 2.

The first season of Squid Game was released on 17 September 2021 on Netflix. Within 28 days of its release, Squid Game became the most popular show on Netflix with a record of 1.65 billion watching the show in 28 days. The series bagged 3 awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and was much praised by critics all around the world. The first season of Squid Game was about individuals participating in a competition where they are trapped in a situation where they get killed if they fail at any games. The second season might explore more about the game and the people behind it.

