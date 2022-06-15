The 27-year-old girl, Yung Miami has cleared up the blurriness regarding her relationship status. In a recent interview, she made a clear view that fans have been waiting for. Though Yung Miami and Diddy have been seen together, she denied the relationship with him.

What Did Yung Miami Say About Her Relationship Status?

It has been months that Miami is repeatedly denying her relationship with Diddy. In a recent interview, Kendra G. asked Miami about her relationship and if she is dating Diddy or not? In response, she simply said ‘No’. Miami further said that she is dating, she is having fun, and, most importantly she is leading her life in such a way she ever wants to.

She is in an entanglement. Some of her fans have hoped to give Miami relationship advice. But, Miami shared a video on her Instagram account where she stated that she doesn’t need any kind of dating advice or relationship advice like what to do in a relationship or how to work it out. She continued that why people come and suggest what should and shouldn’t do. She told that she is leading her life in her desired way. She stands on her point by saying why all the bi####s are not married yet and why they are not together with their men. She again told that she doesn’t seek any relationship advice from people.

What Did Diddy Say About The Rumors Regarding Them?

All sorts of rumors have been floating throughout social media regarding their relationship status. On the Caresha Please podcast, Diddy was asked about the nature of his relationship with Yung Miami. As an answer Diddy said that they are dating, they go on dates, they use to go to exotic locations and they spend great times together. Despite all these, he wants to maintain his relationship status as a single man.

He also said that he is enjoying his life in his way. When Diddy asked his fans to consider him as a single man and also stated that he is enjoying his dating life. It remains blurry. According to the source, they have confirmed their relationship on a show. Most of the time they used to portray their romance openly on social media accounts. The chemistry between the pair has been appreciated by their fans.

How Did Miami Respond To All Her Critics?

Yung Miami, the City Girl rapper posted a few photos of herself in a red velvet gown. The last pic on her Instagram account shows her holding a hand with Diddy. But on WGCI’s Morning Show she denied her involvement with him. She further said that she is good and she is having a good time. She continued that she always wanted a man who knows how to keep her. After the interview went viral, she wrote on her Instagram story to stay out of her business. She also told her fans that she wants to keep her love life private, at least for now.